* Submissions cover almost 80 percent of world emissions
* Plans form building blocks for U.N. summit in December
* Researchers project warming of 2.7 Celsius by 2100
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Oct 1 Plans submitted by 140 nations to
limit their greenhouse gases would go some way towards tackling
climate change, but not enough to prevent the planet from
warming by well over 2 degrees Celsius compared to
pre-industrial times, experts say.
The plans by countries from Albania to Zimbabwe, led by top
emitters China and the United States, were submitted by an
informal United Nations deadline on Thursday as building blocks
towards a climate accord that negotiators will try to clinch at
a summit in Paris in December.
A Climate Action Tracker (CAT) by four European research
groups projected the plans, if implemented, would limit average
temperature rises to 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.9 Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrial times by 2100, down from 3.1C (5.6F) estimated
last December.
That is still clearly above the 2C (3.6F) level that
governments have accepted as the threshold beyond which the
Earth would face dangerous changes including more droughts,
extinctions, floods and rising seas, which could swamp coastal
regions and entire island nations.
"We're below three degrees for the first time," Bill Hare of
Climate Analytics, which is part of CAT, told Reuters. "We're
obviously far from where we need to be, but this is a signal
that the process can work."
He said the main contributor was Beijing's plan, issued in
June, to get emissions from burning coal, oil and natural gas to
peak by around 2030.
A top priority for the Paris talks, six years after the
failure of a previous summit in Copenhagen, will be to find ways
to toughen the plans in order to meet the 2C target.
"What the negotiations are looking to do is build not just
that first step but the entire staircase," said Taryn Fransen,
of the World Resources Institute think-tank.
Experts said the wide participation was welcome. "It takes
away one of the possible stumbling blocks for Paris," said Frank
Melum, a senior analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.
He said every emitter accounting for more than one percent
of global emissions met the Oct 1. deadline except India, Iran
and Saudi Arabia, which is fearful of a shift from fossil fuels.
Together the plans cover almost 80 percent of global
greenhouse gas emissions. The U.N. Climate Change Secretariat
says it will add up them all up in coming weeks to estimate
their effect in slowing climate change. It has privately told
countries that they have a few days' leeway.
India, the biggest emitter yet to submit, plans to outline
its plan for action on Friday to coincide with the birthday of
independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.
Earlier this week, Climate Interactive, a not-for-profit
group in Washington, using different assumptions from CAT,
projected the national plans would curb temperature rises to
3.5C (6.3F), compared with 4.5C (8.1F) if no action was taken.
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)