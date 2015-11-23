PARIS Nov 23 France is to protect water systems
from attack during the global climate summit that begins in
Paris on Nov. 30 with up to 45,000 people, including 138 heads
of state, attending just over two weeks after Islamist militants
struck in the French capital.
"A terrorist could very well take advantage of this
gathering to strike," said Jean-Louis Fiamenghi, head of
security for French water and waste company Veolia.
While Veolia and counter-terrorism experts made plans for
the event some time ago, the Nov. 13 attacks that killed 130
people, claimed by Islamic State militants, have put security
forces on high alert.
World leaders will discuss plans to prevent global
temperatures rising more than 2 degrees Celsius above
pre-industrial levels at the summit, to be held at Le Bourget,
north of Paris.
Veolia has installed sensors in the water network which
monitor pressure, chlorine levels, temperature and conductivity
- parameters that should signal if there is any contamination of
the water supply.
"At this point in time, there has not been any threat of a
nuclear, biological or chemical nature at any Veolia sites
across France," Fiamenghi said.
Last week, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls warned of the
risk of a chemical or biological attack such as the sarin gas
attack in the Tokyo subway in 1995.
Veolia used its water sensors in Shanghai in 2010 during the
World Expo and at the London Olympics in 2012.
(Editing by David Clarke and Janet Lawrence)