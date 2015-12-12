PARIS Dec 12 Months before the world's nations
began forging a climate accord in Paris, a California
environmentalist named John Niles was digging into his pockets
to buy a slew of internet domain names.
A constant presence at past U.N.-sponsored climate
deliberations, he had heard that the agreement to be hashed out
in France would be named "The Paris Agreement" and he wanted to
make sure any website that included those words was his.
"We needed that digital real estate," said Niles, a carbon
dioxide expert at the non-profit Greenhouse Gas Management
Institute. "It was a way to keep the control over information
about the deal, to keep it out of the bad guys' hands."
For Niles, that would include U.S. conservative groups like
the Heartland Institute and the Committee for a Constructive
Tomorrow, which vocally oppose efforts to wean the global
economy off planet-warming fossil fuels.
Heartland and CFACT last week sponsored a day of events in
Paris aimed at casting doubt on the wisdom of a climate deal,
including the launch of a movie called "Climate Hustle."
CFACT also runs a website called climatedepot.com devoted to
arguments against regulating climate change.
"We didn't want them to use the name of this agreement for
their arguments," Niles said.
Niles bought parisagreement.com, theparisagreement.org, and
twelve other variations, according to a domain registry search
on data provider whois.net. He then gave them to the U.S. green
advocacy organization The Tropical Forest Group, which has been
using them to publish updates on the talks.
"This allowed us to tell the story in our own way with as
little bias as possible," said TFG director Patrick Cage. "Well,
with the bias that we think an agreement is a good idea."
The Paris Agreement was adopted on Saturday.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis)