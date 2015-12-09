Factbox - Key figures in South Korea President-elect Moon's camp
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
WASHINGTON Momentum at international talks in Paris to curb climate change was "moving in the right direction" though there is still more work to be done, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; editing by David Alexander)
SEOUL South Korean liberal human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in won the presidency in an election on Tuesday, exit polls showed, ending nine years of conservative rule.
MOSUL, Iraq Fly-blown corpses of Islamic State militants (IS) littered the streets of a district in Mosul on Tuesday as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces chipped away at the last remaining handful of districts under the jihadists' control.