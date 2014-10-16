(For other news from the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
click here)
By Rujun Shen and Aradhana Aravindan
SINGAPORE Oct 16 Wilmar International Ltd
, the world's largest palm oil processor, could take
longer than expected to convince small suppliers to comply with
its push to be greener, its chief sustainability officer said.
Wilmar's "No Deforestation, No Peat, No Exploitation" policy
was lauded when announced in December as a step toward a more
sustainable industry. But small oil palm plantations in Malaysia
and Indonesia fear the policy prevents them expanding into land
Wilmar deems environmentally unsuitable.
"It is extremely difficult to first of all convince
smallholders to come onboard," Jeremy Goon said at the Reuters
Global Climate Change Summit. "The first time we went to meet
them, no one showed up."
The Singaporean company processes nearly half of the world's
palm oil for use in products ranging from biofuel to cooking oil
to cosmetics. But practices at plantations such as clearing land
through burning have depleted forests and caused smoke haze
across Southeast Asia.
Wilmar has since met all of its suppliers in Malaysia and
the majority in Indonesia who have until the end of 2015 to
agree to the company's new policy or risk losing its custom.
"The actual implementation when it comes to the smallholder
element could take longer, but we have every intention to try to
keep to our time lines," Goon said at the summit.
INCENTIVES
Wilmar estimates smallholders, or farmers of plantations
less than 50 hectares (123.55 acres), account for about 40
percent of global palm oil production. Of all palm oil, 85
percent comes from Indonesia and Malaysia, according to industry
body Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil.
Myriad laws and regulations as well as complex political and
social environment of various regions of the two countries only
complicate the challenge of engaging with farmers, Goon said.
The company has turned to offering incentives to adhere to
sustainability requirements such as clearing new land through
means other than burning, and not developing on woodland of high
conservation value. That effort is gaining momentum, Goon said,
declining to detail the incentives.
BAD NAME
Indonesia is the world's biggest palm oil producer. But
according to a study in the journal Nature Climate Change
overtook Brazil in 2012 to become the country with the highest
rate of deforestation.
Palm oil companies have often been criticised in the past
for not doing enough to stop rampant deforestation, the
destruction of carbon-rich peat land, and an annual haze problem
caused by slash-and-burn land clearance.
"For the industry to thrive and consolidate and become
better, and certainly have a better name, this needs to be
done," Goon said, referring to Wilmar's green push.
The debate about the environmental impact of palm oil
production is the most intense in Europe, and some companies
there have opted for other oils just to avoid controversy, he
said.
Goon said momentum towards greener palm oil policies is
increasing, and has been given a boost by a United Nations
summit last month on climate change.
At the summit, Wilmar and peers Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
, Cargill Inc and Asian Agri, together with
the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, signed an
Indonesian Palm Oil Pledge highlighting commitment to
sustainability and calling for regulatory reform.
"It is so critical that that needs to be done," Goon said
referring to regulatory reform. "Without that, it's going to be
very, very difficult to implement a lot of these (sustainability
initiatives)."
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(For more summit stories, see )
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)