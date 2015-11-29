(Repeats story published late Friday; no changes to text)
* Warmer temperatures open new regions to wine-growing
* Many established producers have to adapt or uproot
* By adapting, some traditional labels risk losing quality
mark
By Sybille de La Hamaide
PARIS, Nov 27 It's a $200 billion industry that
prides itself on being rooted to a particular spot and doing
things they way they've always been done. But global warming is
forcing the world's wine growers to change.
As a U.N. conference in Paris next week tries to limit
climate change, wine makers from France to Australia are already
changing their time-honoured methods, or even uprooting whole
vineyards, as long-established weather patterns alter and the
temperature rises.
Already, English sparkling white wine and even Nordic reds
and whites have claimed shelf space in the specialist stores.
But increasingly, many of the more traditional labels may begin
to taste different as drier, hotter summers change the
properties of their grapes.
Warmer temperatures ripen the grapes faster: the harvest in
Bordeaux already takes place about 10 days earlier than in 1980;
in Champagne, 15 days; and in Australia, eight.
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change,
1983-2012 is likely to have been the warmest 30-year period of
the last 1400 years in the Northern Hemisphere. And while global
average temperatures rose 0.7 degrees Celsius (1.3 Fahrenheit)
between 1850 and 1986, they are predicted to leap 0.5C in the
next 20 years alone.
Faster growth tends to boost the grapes' sugar content, and
therefore the alcohol level, and reduce the acidity.
This is generally good news in cool regions such as northern
Europe, including Germany and the French regions of Champagne
and Val de Loire, although it may subtly change the taste of
their wines.
Southern England, the northernmost frontier for vineyards
just a generation ago, has seen a rapid expansion since the
1980s thanks to its warmer summers, and especially since 2000,
predominantly in sparkling wines that compete with Champagne.
"In some areas they have been making a similar kind of wine
for hundreds of years, so I'm sure they will cope - but it is an
opportunity for us in England to make a unique kind of wine,"
said Sam Lindo, chairman of the UK Vineyards Association.
NOT JUST POLAR BEARS
England has long since abdicated the 'northernmost' title.
Warmer temperatures and new vines that can resist colder winters
are bringing wine production into Nordic countries, although the
risk of a soggy summer is still a high one there.
"There is this myth about the cold weather here, the moose
and the polar bears," said Goran Amnegard, from the Blaxsta
winery near the Swedish capital Stockholm, which sells as far
afield as Hong Kong. "We have had more or less Mediterranean
summers."
But many traditionally warmer regions could do without the
extra heat.
Australian winemakers, for instance, are moving south to the
island of Tasmania.
Average temperatures in Australia's main wine regions are
projected to increase by between 0.3C and 1.7C by 2030, reducing
grape quality by between 12 and 57 percent, according to the
national science agency, CSIRO.
Treasury Wine Estates, the world's largest
standalone wine company, sold its vineyards in the Hunter Valley
north of Sydney in 2013, worried that the region would become
"hot and dry and expensive", and bought White Hills in Tasmania.
Some producers in Chile, the world's fourth largest wine
exporter, have also moved their vineyards to cooler, wetter
climes further south. Others are moving their vines uphill.
Shifting whole vineyards is not so easy, though, for the
world's top three producers, France, Italy and Spain.
In France, for instance, half the output is regulated by the
"Appellation of Controlled Origin" or AOC system, born in 1935,
which defines each label by its "terroir", or unique soil,
climate, and viticulture practices.
Much fine-tuning has already been done, in irrigation,
planting density and pruning. But any substantial change, such
as changing a grape variety, means applying for a new AOC
designation with proof of established quality, a process that
takes years.
TOO MUCH ALCOHOL
And in warmer regions where sugar levels are already high,
the extra alcohol content of the resulting wine could also
become a problem.
"If wines are too warm, too alcoholic, it will hold back
consumers; one or two glasses and they will stop," said Nicolas
de Saint-Exupery, a producer in the southern French region of
Languedoc, seen as vulnerable to global warming.
In these areas, winemakers and scientists are working out
ways to reduce alcohol while preserving the flavour. This might
mean shading the grapes, changing irrigation practices, or even
artificially removing alcohol from finished wine.
The European season also appears more unpredictable than
before.
"Changes in the climate used to be sporadic; now every
summer is different," said Fabio Lambruschi, producer of white
Vermentino wine in the Italian region of Liguria.
Italy is the world's largest wine producer, and universities
and winemakers there are trying to cope with the changes by
breeding new vines that are resistant to diseases linked to bad
weather.
The industry's collective memory is still traumatised by
"phylloxera", a tiny pest that ravaged vineyards across Europe
in the late 19th century.
Although the Great Wine Blight all but wiped out French wine
growing, it did eventually recover, and the head of the
International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), Jean-Marie
Aurand, says his industry is still resourceful.
"We have today other strains and cultivation techniques, so
I'm not worried in the short or mid-term," he said.
The long term may be another question altogether, though.
The Paris conference already seems certain to miss, by some
distance, its goal of limiting a rise in the global average
temperature to 2C above pre-industrial times.
Half that rise has already happened. Another two degrees,
says Jean-Marc Touzard, coordinator of a program on wine and
climate change at France's INRA research institute, will simply
"blow up the French vineyard map".
($1 = 0.9426 euros)
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Dominique Vidalon in
Paris, Claude Cannelas in Bordeaux, Jane Wardell in Sydney,
Francesca Landini in Milan and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)