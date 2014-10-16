(For other news from the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit,
click here)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Oct 16 The World Bank and other
multilateral finance institutions should pool their resources to
help developing countries combat and adapt to climate change,
helping smooth the path to a global climate agreement in Paris
next year, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said on Thursday.
One important disagreement looming over the climate talks is
how countries will reach an agreed target of raising $100
billion in annual funding for climate change projects in
developing countries by 2020, Kim told the Reuters Global
Climate Change Summit.
The World Bank, other multilateral organizations, climate
funds and regional development banks can help mobilize money
prior to the Paris talks to give developing countries confidence
in the negotiating process, he said.
"We are doing everything we can to really make sure that
issue doesn't stop the proceedings," Kim said.
"Can we take all of the money that is floating around out
there, and put it together in a package that would make the
developing countries feel a lot better about the available
financing for tackling both mitigation and adaptation?"
Climate finance has been slow to trickle in ahead of the
Paris meeting. At a United Nations climate meeting in New York
last month, eight countries committed to give a total of $1.325
billion to the Green Climate Fund by the end of 2014, adding to
the $960 million pledged by Germany and $40 million by Sweden
prior to that.
Peru's foreign minister hinted this month that the United
States may make a "significant announcement" on the fund in
November, although the U.S. State Department has not confirmed
this.
Beyond the financing question, Kim said strong signs of an
agreement between the United States and China on climate would
set a "strong foundation" for the Paris meeting.
He added that a declaration by 74 countries and over 1,000
private companies announced at the U.N. Climate summit in
September, in support of carbon pricing measures such as markets
and taxes, could also bolster prospects for success in Paris.
Kim said the decision by China, the world's biggest carbon
emitter, to sign the declaration was a surprise to World Bank
officials, and had raised the pressure on other countries.
"China's action on this is putting a very healthy kind of
pressure; creating a kind of spirit of competition," he said at
the summit, held at the Reuters Washington office.
Kim said it was important to address climate change in a
variety of other ways - from climate-smart agriculture to
eliminating fossil fuel subsidies.
And while the upcoming U.N. Conference of Parties in Paris
raises the profile of climate change as an issue, it is not the
only solution. "We cannot sit back and put all our hopes in one
major agreement," said Kim.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici,; editing by Ros Krasny and
Frances Kerry)