PARIS Nov 30 Chinese President Xi Jinping said
it was crucial climate talks in Paris addressed economic
differences between nations and allowed different countries to
develop their own solutions to the problem of global warming.
China, the world's top emitter, has always insisted that
developed nations had to take the most responsibility for
warming the planet and emerging economies needed to be given
freedom to develop.
"It is important to respect the differences among countries,
especially developing countries," Xi told delegates in Paris on
Monday at a U.N. summit.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Alister Doyle)