* IPCC report shows zero emissions may be needed by 2100
* Draft report is to guide policy on setting national goals
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 A draft U.N. guide for
slowing climate change says world greenhouse gas emissions may
have to fall to a net zero this century but is vague about what
each nation should do now.
About 500 delegates, including scientists and government
experts, are meeting in Copenhagen to edit the report, which is
meant to guide policymakers in setting national goals for a
global climate deal at a U.N. summit in Paris in late 2015.
The draft synthesis report by the U.N.'s Intergovernmental
Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says rising world emissions will
have to peak soon and then fall fast to limit risks of what
could be "irreversible" damage.
"Somewhere after the middle of this century human-caused
emissions will have to come down to a net zero," Achim Steiner,
head of the U.N. Environment Programme, told Reuters.
"That in essence is going to design the arithmetic of
national actions," he said of efforts to limit rising
temperatures to avert desertification, mudslides, heatwaves,
more powerful storms and rising sea levels.
Net zero means that any emissions, for instance from burning
fossil fuels, would be balanced by other measures such as
extracting carbon dioxide from the air and burying it.
The report indicates that net zero emissions would give a
strong chance of achieving a U.N. goal of limiting a rise in
average temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6F) above the
temperatures in pre-industrial times.
Governments feel more comfortable setting long-term goals
for the planet than targets for themselves. "No one wants to
admit how much they will have to do," to meet the 2C target,
said Alden Meyer of the Union of Concerned Scientists.
GOING TO ZERO
On Sunday, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and leading
scientists will issue the final synthesis. About 30 pages long,
it will sum up three reports of more than 1,000 pages each
issued since September 2013 about the science, impacts and
solutions associated with climate change.
One chapter of the earlier reports indicates rich nations
would have to halve their emissions by 2030 from current levels
to get on track for 2C. Asian nations as a group would need to
cap their soaring emissions around current levels by 2030.
Few governments are considering such tough goals.
Last week the European Union agreed a 40 percent cut in
greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2030.
President Barack Obama wants U.S. power plants
to cut emissions by 30 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.
China, the top emitter, has indicated it wants to cap its
rising emissions, but has not said when or at what level.
"The main message for me from this report is the idea of
going to zero" net emissions, said Niklas Hoehne of climate
consultancy Ecofys, an IPCC author of studies looking at
regional responsibility.
Since the IPCC issued its last set of reports in 2007,
developing nations have often pointed to a chapter suggesting
rich nations should cut emissions by between 25 and 40 percent
below 1990 levels by 2020, deeper than almost all cuts actually
planned.
The IPCC says it is at least 95 percent sure that manmade
emissions of greenhouse gases, rather than natural variations in
the climate, are the main cause of warming since 1950.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by Andrew Roche)