* Draft text for Paris summit expands to about 100 pages
from 38
* Lets all nations express their views of climate solutions
By Alister Doyle
GENEVA, Feb 11 Almost 200 nations complicated a
drive for a U.N. deal to combat climate change in 2015 on
Wednesday by more than doubling the length of a draft
negotiating text to about 100 pages of radically varying
solutions.
Government delegates said the additions at the Geneva talks,
set for Feb. 8-13, were to let all countries air their views,
ranging from OPEC nations fearful of phasing out fossil fuels to
small island states worried about rising sea levels.
"It's like 195 authors trying to write a book together,"
said Ahmed Sareer of the Maldives, chair of the 44-nation
Alliance of Small Island States, which added text including
stress on a need for deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.
"It's to be expected," Elina Bardram, head of the European
Commission delegation, said of the additions.
The European Union added text, for instance, outlining
proposals for cutting emissions from aviation and shipping under
a global deal to avert more heatwaves, floods and droughts. The
United Nations says 2014 was the warmest year on record.
The new text, of about 100 pages, swells a draft of 38 pages
from talks in Lima last year, complicating the task ahead of a
Paris summit starting in November that is due to agree a U.N.
deal to limit global warming.
Geneva is the last session for adding texts. Under U.N.
rules, an official draft as the basis for talks has to be ready
six months before the summit.
The text lists a huge range of options that are unlikely to
be resolved before Paris. One option is to cut greenhouse gas
emissions to net zero by 2050, another sets no clear timetable.
The length "is not a show-stopper," said Christiana
Figueres, head of the U.N. Climate Change Secretariat, adding
that it was vital to hear all views.
Still, the length, twinned with sharper positions by many
nations, increased the challenge for the next round of talks in
June, she said.
The last time nations tried to work out a deal to combat
climate change, in Copenhagen in 2009, draft texts ended up
unmanageably long at 200 pages, said Alden Meyer of the Union of
Concerned Scientists. Copenhagen failed to nail down a deal.
"Adding text was the easy part," he said. Still, he said 100
pages should not be a problem since countries could not complain
- as many did in Copenhagen - that their views had been ignored.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Mark Heinrich)