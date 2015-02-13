GENEVA Feb 13 Almost 200 nations agreed on
Friday a draft text for a deal due in 2015 to fight climate
change but put off hard choices about narrowing down a vast
range of options for limiting a damaging rise in temperatures.
Government delegates adopted an 86-page draft as the
official basis for negotiations, more than double the 38 pages
in an earlier document, after a week-long session at which
countries freely added text without any checks.
And the document has radically varying proposals for slowing
climate change - one foresees a phase-out of net greenhouse gas
emissions by 2050, for instance, another would vaguely seek a
peak of emissions "as soon as possible".
