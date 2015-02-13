GENEVA Feb 13 Almost 200 nations agreed on Friday a draft text for a deal due in 2015 to fight climate change but put off hard choices about narrowing down a vast range of options for limiting a damaging rise in temperatures.

Government delegates adopted an 86-page draft as the official basis for negotiations, more than double the 38 pages in an earlier document, after a week-long session at which countries freely added text without any checks.

And the document has radically varying proposals for slowing climate change - one foresees a phase-out of net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, for instance, another would vaguely seek a peak of emissions "as soon as possible". (Reporting By Alister Doyle; editing by John Stonestreet)