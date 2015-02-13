* Last year was Earth's hottest on record - scientists
GENEVA, Feb 13 Almost 200 countries agreed a
draft text for a deal to fight climate change on Friday, but put
off hard choices about narrowing down a vast range of options
for limiting a damaging rise in temperatures.
Government delegates adopted the 86-page draft as the basis
for negotiations on the deal due to be agreed later this year.
But the document includes radically varying proposals for
slowing climate change -- one foresees a phase-out of net
greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, for instance, while another
seeks a peak of emissions "as soon as possible".
"Although it has become longer, countries are now fully
aware of each other's positions," said Christiana Figueres, the
head of the U.N. Climate Change Secretariat, referring to an
earlier 38-page document which formed the basis of discussions.
Negotiators had to agree an official text in Geneva to meet
a U.N. requirement that it is in place six months before a
summit in Paris starting in November 2015.
Figueres said the long text would make the next negotiating
session in June "a little bit more difficult."
Delegates praised a positive mood at what are often
fractious talks about sharing out the burden of curbing
greenhouse gases among nations as diverse as China and the
United States, OPEC states or sub-Saharan African nations.
The European Union said negotiators should have started the
harder task of streamlining the text. "We have lost an
opportunity for progress," said Elina Bardram, head of the
European Commission delegation.
Activists said it was positive that all views were present
in the draft text, even ideas such as a Bolivian demand for an
International Climate Justice Tribunal for countries that fail
to keep pledges for action.
"Everything in Geneva has set us up for success at Paris,"
said Julie-Anne Richards of the Climate Justice Programme. She
said Geneva contrasted with many U.N. sessions that can "feel
like pulling teeth ... painful and hard to get things done."
Last year was the warmest on record and the U.N. panel of
climate scientists says man-made climate change is already
visible in more heat extremes, downpours and rising sea levels
as ice melts from the Alps to the Andes.
"The 2015 climate negotiations are off to a promising
start," said Jennifer Morgan, head of the climate programme at
the World Resources Institute think-tank. "Much hard work
remains."
