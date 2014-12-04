LIMA, Peru, Dec 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As
important food producers, small-scale farmers in the developing
world should get a significant share of funds raised to help
poorer countries adapt to climate change impacts and curb
emissions, agriculture officials said at U.N. climate
negotiations in Peru.
Investment in easy-to-access weather information, extensions
services, improved disaster preparedness, and other
cost-effective and efficient new technology could help
small-scale farmers keep feeding themselves and their families,
they said.
Farmers "are more than victims of climate change impacts,"
said Gernot Laganda, head of the environment and climate change
division of the International Fund for Agricultural Development
(IFAD).
"Our experience shows that the smallholder farmers are an
integral part of the solution to global warming," he said at the
launch of an IFAD report at the talks.
With around 500 million smallholder farms producing much of
the food supply in many developing countries, farmers must be
seen as running "vital businesses" in need of greater climate
resilience, IFAD officials said.
That greater resilience could come from investment of funds
in agricultural adaptation, and efforts to limit
climate-changing emissions from agriculture, they said.
"Smallholder farmers are among the most effective clients
for public funds for dealing with issues around climate change,"
argued IFAD President Kanayo F. Nwanze.
Around the world, farmers are dealing with increasingly
extreme and unpredictable weather, linked to climate change,
that threatens to undermine food security.
IFAD investments in a range of countries are bringing
farmers better access to the information, finance, social
networks and technology needed "to boost farm productivity while
at the same time restoring a degraded natural resource base and
bringing down agriculture's carbon footprint," said Juan De Dios
Mattos, a Latin American specialist for the fund.
Agricultural investment programmes could provide effective
platforms for climate action, he said. In Bolivia, for instance,
IFAD is working with community groups to catalogue indigenous
knowledge about natural resource management and blend it with
innovative climate change adaptation strategies to encourage
communities to better manage resources.
YEMEN TO BANGLADESH
In Yemen a climate risk analysis programme is informing the
location and design of rural feeder roads. And in Rwanda,
another project helped the government adopt improved building
codes and hubs to process harvests using renewable energy,
Matoos said.
In Bangladesh, considered one of the world's most
climate-vulnerable countries, meanwhile, IFAD is working in the
flood-prone coastal Hoar region to protect farmer livelihoods
by resettling families away from hazards and diversifying their
incomes.
The Hoar region is a low-lying bowl shaped basin, covering
about 6,000 square kilometers in Sylhet division, mostly in
Sunamganj district. It floods with 4-8 meters of water for about
half the year, and has become highly vulnerable to high tides
and stronger waves.
Widespread deforestation in the region has stripped away the
natural barriers that historically would have reduced the impact
of waves, the IFAD report said.
As part of a $133 million climate resilience pilot project,
four villages for resettling families have been developed with
renewable energy supplies, storage facilities and clean water
and sanitation infrastructure. The project, which IFAD hopes to
scale up, is expected to benefit 240,000 small-scale farmers in
224 villages in the region.
The project aims to test adaptation interventions -
including training farmers in alternate skills such as boat
building and engine repair - in an effort to build resilience to
climate impacts.
(Reporting by Saleem Shaikh; editing by Laurie Goering)