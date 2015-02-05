* Don't expect solution at 'turn of a dime' - U.N. official
* Geneva talks next week to lay ground for summit
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Feb 5 The world will take years to limit
climate change to manageable levels, with no miracle fix at a
Paris summit this year despite growing signs of action by
governments and companies, the United Nations climate chief said
on Thursday.
Senior officials from almost 190 nations will meet from Feb.
8-13 in Geneva to work on a draft U.N. deal to limit global
warming. The agreement, built on national plans for curbs on
rising world greenhouse gas emissions beyond 2020, is meant to
be finalised at the Paris meeting in December.
Christiana Figueres, head of the U.N. Climate Change
Secretariat, said it would take far longer to get on track to
limit a rise in world temperatures to an agreed U.N. goal of 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
The Paris meeting may set five-yearly reviews of emissions
targets. But the gap between national plans and a pathway of
ever deeper cuts outlined by climate scientists "is one that we
will close not in one year, not even in one five-year period,
but rather over time," Figueres told an online news briefing.
Last year was the warmest since records began in the 19th
century and average world temperatures have already risen by
about 0.85C (1.5F), raising risks of heatwaves, floods and
rising world sea levels as ice melts.
"It would be a fundamental ... misunderstanding of the
complexity of what we are dealing with to even imagine that an
agreement in Paris would in and of itself, at the turn of a
dime, miraculously solve climate change," she said.
Still, Figueres said that there were encouraging signs, such
as a call by a group of high-profile CEOs on Thursday for world
leaders to commit in Paris to a goal of cutting net greenhouse
gas emissions to zero by 2050. The group includes Virgin
founder Richard Branson, Unilever chief Paul Polman and
Tata International's Ratan Tata.
Among major emitters, China, the United States and the
European Union have already outlined their plans to limit
emissions. Figueres said she expected all major economies to
submit national plans for greenhouse gas curbs by Oct. 1, to
give time for the Secretariat to give an overview before Paris.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle)