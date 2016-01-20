WASHINGTON Jan 20 Last year's global average
temperature was the hottest ever by the widest margin on record,
two U.S. government agencies said on Wednesday, adding to
pressure for deep greenhouse gas emissions cuts scientists say
are needed to arrest warming that is disrupting the global
climate.
Data from U.S. space agency NASA and the National Oceanic
and Atmospheric Administration showed that in 2015, the average
temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.62
degrees Fahrenheit (0.90 Celsius) above the 20th century
average, surpassing 2014's previous record by 0.29 F (0.16 C).
This was the fourth time a global temperature record has
been set this century, the agencies said in a summary of their
annual report.
"2015 was remarkable even in the context of the larger,
long-term warming trend," said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's
Goddard Institute for Space Studies.
The sharp increase in 2015 was driven in part by El Niño, a
natural weather cycle in the Pacific that warms the ocean
surface every two to seven years. But scientists say human
activities - notably burning fossil fuels - were the main driver
behind the rise.
"We would not have seen the record warming without the
long-term trend," Schmidt said.
The latest El Niño started in late 2015 and will last until
spring 2016. It is among the strongest ever recorded but Schmidt
and others say the weather phenomenon played just a supporting
role in the earth's temperature rise.
The 2015 data underscores the urgency of cutting greenhouse
gas emissions if the world is to hold temperature increases to
well below 2 degrees C, the target agreed to by more than 190
countries at climate talks in Paris last December.
Schmidt said the fact that the world is now halfway to the
U.N. goal has led many scientists to argue that even that target
is too high and more stringent goals are needed.
The summary can be found here: here
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Additional reporting by
Alister Doyle in Oslo; Editing by Bill Trott)