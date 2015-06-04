* "No discernible decrease" in warming this century - NOAA
* Finding of warming slowdown in 2013 had heartened sceptics
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, June 4 An apparent slowdown in the pace of
global warming in recent years may be an illusion based on
skewed data, according to a study on Thursday that found no
break in a trend of rising temperatures.
In 2013, the U.N. panel of climate experts reported a
"hiatus" in warming since about 1998, despite rising man-made
emissions of greenhouse gases. That heartened sceptics who say
the risks of climate change have been exaggerated.
The new U.S. study in the journal Science, based on a
re-analysis of worldwide temperature data, found no pause in the
warming blamed by most climate experts for producing heatwaves,
downpours and higher sea levels.
"There is no discernible ... decrease in the rate of warming
between the second half of the 20th century and the first 15
years of the 21st century," experts led by the U.S. National
Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) wrote.
The rate of temperature rise from 2000-14 was 0.116 degree
Celsius (0.209 Fahrenheit) a decade, almost identical to 0.113C
(0.203F) a decade from 1950-99, they wrote.
Some other experts said however the idea of a hiatus was
still valid, since warming had probably slowed this century if
compared to fast rates in the 1980s and 1990s.
"It is curious that a comparison with these decades was not
included in this new study," said Richard Allan, a professor of
climate science at the University of Reading.
Thomas Stocker, a Swiss scientist who co-led the U.N. report
in 2013 that found a hiatus, cautioned it was hard to pin down
exact causes of warming over short periods because of big
natural swings.
In recent years, scientists have proposed many explanations
for the hiatus, such as changes in the sun's output or
sun-dimming ash from volcanic eruptions.
Thomas Karl of the NOAA, the lead author of Thursday's
study, told Reuters that such factors might be slowing
temperature rises.
If they wear off as expected, "we may be talking of warming
faster than in the last part of the 20th century," he said.
Among new data, Thursday's study said that a shift to
measuring sea temperatures by unmanned floating buoys in recent
years may have led to underestimates of ocean warming.
Water sampled by buoys is typically 0.12C (0.2F) cooler than
the former measurements by ships because heat from ships'
engines nudges up thermometers.
Governments are meeting this week in Bonn, Germany to work
on a new U.N. deal to slow warming, due in Paris in December.
Study available at: www.sciencemag.org/
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; editing by Andrew Roche)