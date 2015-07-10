PARIS, July 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new global
climate change deal, due to be agreed in Paris in December, must
give clear guidance that moving away from fossil fuels is
inevitable and wise, economists said on Friday.
It must also usher in an era when governments, businesses,
activists and citizens find innovative ways to make that shift
happen, experts told a Paris meeting of climate scientists.
"Paris will not solve all, of course," said Laurence
Tubiana, France's ambassador to the U.N. climate talks. "But we
have to have every actor believing ... that a low-carbon
resilient economy is the future."
"Coalitions of the working" on climate-related issues such
as protecting forests and pricing carbon are already making
progress and "moving ahead of the general consensus" in the U.N.
negotiating halls, said Rachel Kyte, vice president of the World
Bank and its climate change envoy.
Effective action on climate change requires a new global
deal, but may be built best by the most willing coming together
and creating incentives for others to join them, Tubiana said.
"We have no top-down solution," she emphasised. That means
the Paris gathering will need to find fresh ways to cobble
together efforts by governments, business, religious leaders,
non-governmental groups and others, she said.
The change required is nothing less than the "induced
implosion of the carbon economy", said Hans Joachim
Schellnhuber, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate
Impact Research.
Without that, "we have not the slightest chance of avoiding
dangerous, maybe disastrous climate change", he warned.
'A MORAL DECISION'
Transformation will be led not by a new U.N. climate deal,
he and others said, but by influential leaders constructing a
broad social movement against climate change, fashioned on
movements like the one that ended the international slave trade.
Momentum is starting to build now - from Pope Francis'
influential call for action on climate change as a moral
obligation, to the international fossil fuel divestment campaign
and the Group of Seven (G7) countries' commitment to achieve a
low-carbon global economy.
"In the end I think it's a moral decision whether we want to
get this transformation going over the next decades or not. This
is about a global social movement," Schellnhuber said.
The final day of the Paris conference focused heavily on the
limitations of science in driving action to tackle climate
change, and the need to find new ways of dealing with the
problem.
Schellnhuber said the process of the Intergovernmental Panel
on Climate Change producing science reports every seven years
was outdated. A shorter cycle was needed and the evidence was
already compelling, he added.
"The scientist who knows absolutely enough about the risk we
face should be willing to make recommendations now," he said.
RICHEST BILLION MUST ACT
He and Kyte emphasised that the costs of the coming economic
transition away from fossil fuels should be paid by the world's
rich rather than being shared with the poorest.
"The bottom billion people don't contribute at all to
climate change - maybe 1 percent of emissions," Schellnhuber
said. "They could double or triple their emissions and the
climate would not be destabilised."
It is the billion richest people who need to change their
behaviour, he said. "This message needs to come out loud and
clear in Paris," he added.
Kyte said the need to "immediately and urgently" find a way
to support the world's most vulnerable people - who are already
facing more extreme weather and other climate impacts - remained
a "missing piece" in any new global climate deal.
Getting a promised $100 billion a year by 2020 in climate
finance flowing to developing countries was one part of the
puzzle to be solved at the Paris negotiations, she said.
On Thursday, a coalition of the world's biggest development
banks, including the World Bank, announced they had agreed on a
common approach to determine what counts as climate adaptation
funding, and to track how it is raised and spent.
A similar consensus was reached earlier on measuring
spending to reduce climate-changing emissions.
Right now "nobody believes anybody else's numbers", and
"lack of trust bedevils the process", Kyte said.
Making it clearer which governments are meeting their
obligations, who is getting the money and if it is being spent
well will be key to ensuring finance is scaled up, she added.
(Reporting by Laurie Goering; editing by Megan Rowling; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)