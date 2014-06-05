BONN, Germany, June 5 Beijing plans to cap its
soaring emissions of greenhouse gases as soon as possible but
there is still no decision on when, China's top negotiator at
U.N. climate talks said on Thursday.
Xie Zhenhua, vice chairman of China's National Development
and Reform Commission, also welcomed U.S. measures to help
combat global warming, saying that both nations were "working
very hard to address climate change".
"We will try our utmost to peak as early as possible," Xie
told reporters on the sidelines of U.N. talks in Bonn, Germany,
referring to greenhouse gas emissions. "Opinions of the
scientists and scholars differ quite a lot."
