By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, March 27
will cap its greenhouse gas emissions by 2026, becoming one of
the first countries to formally submit its national climate plan
the United Nations ahead of a key climate summit in Paris in
December.
Mexico's Foreign and Environment Ministries presented the
national climate submission in Mexico City, unveiling a strategy
to begin reducing emissions by 2026, leading to a 22 percent
reduction in greenhouse gases below business-as-usual levels by
2030.
Mexico set its targets unconditionally, without requiring
financial support from developed countries.
After Mexico unveiled the targets, President Enrique Pena
Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama announced a new joint
climate policy task force to "further deepen policy and
regulatory coordination in specific areas" including vehicle
fuel efficiency, appliance standards and electricity grid
modernization.
The White House praised Mexico for being the first major
emerging economy to submit its national strategy to the United
Nations. The United States is expected to submit its own plan
early next week.
"Mexico is setting an example for the rest of the world by
submitting an INDC that is timely, clear, ambitious,
and supported by robust, unconditional policy commitments," the
White House said in a statement.
Mexican Foreign Minister José Antonio Meade said he hopes
the UN climate summit in Paris will help the world meet a UN
goal to avoid a 2 degree Celsius rise in temperatures.
Originally, the hope had been that many countries would
accept a U.N. invitation "for those ready to do so" to submit
their national plans by March 31, leaving time to compare and
perhaps toughen them before Paris.
"We now expect many, many more countries to submit their
INDCs over the coming days, weeks and months," said Nick
Nuttall, spokesman for the U.N. Secretariat.
