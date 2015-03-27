(Adds more details of Mexican plan, paragraphs 3-7)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 27 Mexico on Friday said it
will cap its greenhouse gas emissions by 2026, becoming one of
the first countries to formally submit its national climate plan
to the United Nations ahead of a climate summit in Paris in
December.
Mexico's Foreign and Environment Ministries presented the
national climate submission in Mexico City, unveiling a strategy
to begin reducing emissions by 2026, leading to a 22 percent
reduction in greenhouse gases below business-as-usual levels by
2030.
After 2026, Mexico greenhouse gas emissions would become
decoupled from economic growth, leading to a 40 percent
reduction in emissions intensity per unit of GDP between 2013
and 2030, according to its submission.
Mexico also pledged to slash emissions of "short-lived
climate pollutants (SLCP)," such as soot and methane, by 25
percent below business as usual by 2030.
Mexico set its targets unconditionally, without requiring
financial support from developed countries. But it said it could
raise its 2030 greenhouse gas target to 36 percent and its SLCP
target to 40 percent if it gained access to climate funds and
technology or if there were a global carbon price.
After Mexico unveiled the targets, President Enrique Pena
Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama announced a new joint
climate policy task force to "further deepen policy and
regulatory coordination in specific areas" including vehicle
fuel efficiency, appliance standards and electricity grid
modernization.
The White House praised Mexico for being the first major
emerging economy to submit its national strategy, known in UN
jargon as its intended nationally determined contribution (INDC)
to the United Nations. The United States is expected to submit
its own plan early next week.
"Mexico is setting an example for the rest of the world by
submitting an INDC that is timely, clear, ambitious,
and supported by robust, unconditional policy commitments," the
White House said in a statement.
Christina McCain of the Environmental Defense Fund said
Mexico's unconditional commitment "demonstrates that 21st
century economies are recognizing low-carbon growth as the path
of the future."
Originally, the hope had been that many countries would
accept a U.N. invitation "for those ready to do so" to submit
their national plans by March 31, leaving time to compare and
perhaps toughen them before Paris.
"We now expect many, many more countries to submit their
INDCs over the coming days, weeks and months," said Nick
Nuttall, spokesman for the U.N. Secretariat.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; additional reporting by
Alister Doyle; Editing by Alan Crosby and David Gregorio)