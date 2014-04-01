* Keeping warming to U.N. limit means rich halving emissions
* Asia should stabilise emissions at current levels by 2030
* Alternative is to overshoot U.N. temperature goals, then
cut
OSLO, March 31 By Alister Doyle, Environment
Correspondent
OSLO, April 1 The world will need far tougher
curbs on greenhouse gases, by both developed nations and
emerging economies, to keep global warming from exceeding a
promised ceiling, a draft U.N. report shows.
Rich nations led by the United States would have to halve
their emissions by 2030 from 2010 levels to keep warming below
an agreed 2 degree Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) ceiling above
pre-industrial times, according to the draft obtained by
Reuters.
Asia, including China and India, would have to limit
emissions to around 2010 levels by 2030 as part of a global
shareout, a tough goal for countries that say they need to burn
more fossil fuels to help end poverty.
"Stabilizing greenhouse gas concentrations will require
large-scale transformations in human societies," according to
chapter 6 of a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate
Change (IPCC) due for release in Berlin in mid-April.
Most governments are not planning such tough curbs, fearing
they would be economically crippling. Temperatures are on track
to exceed the ceiling, set by almost 200 nations in 2010, of 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
Even so, the curbs mark a shift in debate about climate
change, which has focused most on action by rich emitters.
"The implications for all the big emitters are pretty
stark," said Alden Meyer, of the Union of Concerned Scientists.
"All of them now have something to worry about." Like others
interviewed, he had not seen the draft.
Developing nations have often quoted the previous IPCC
report, in 2007, which said industrialised nations should cut
emissions by between 25 and 40 percent below 1990 levels by
2020. It did not outline such clear goals for emerging nations.
Cuts by the rich are well short of 25-40 percent. The
European Union, the most ambitious of big rich nations, is
considering cuts of 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.
ILL-PREPARED
The Berlin report about solving climate change follows an
IPCC report about impacts of warming issued in Japan on Monday
that said the world was in many cases ill-prepared for severe
and perhaps irreversible change.
Monday's IPCC report said that climate change was affecting
all parts of the globe and could damage food production, brake
economic growth and even aggravate armed conflicts.
The reports will guide work on a deal to combat climate
change due to be agreed at a summit in Paris in late 2015.
Under the IPCC scenario, former Soviet bloc nations would
have to cut emissions by a third by 2030 from 2010, Latin
America would have to cut overall while the Middle East and
Africa could raise emissions slightly.
It does not set goals for individual nations, only groups.
An alternative is to let temperatures overshoot the 2
degrees Celsius target rise while developing technology to cool
the planet, such as extracting greenhouse gases from the air,
the draft says.
But overshoot is controversial, especially among poor
nations most at risk from heatwaves, floods, droughts and rising
seas. Also, new technologies may not work.
Marlene Moses, chair of the Alliance of Small Island States
that groups some of the most vulnerable nations, said
technologies exist for rapid cuts in emissions with a shift to
renewable energies from fossil fuels.
Cuts in emissions "also help reduce poverty, improve public
health, and build energy, food, and water security for
vulnerable communities," she told Reuters.
The IPCC says that it is at least 95 percent probable that
human activities, rather than natural variations in the climate,
are the dominant cause of recent climate change. Opinion polls
show that voters in many nations are far less certain.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Tom Heneghan)