C limate-change opponents are better at spreading their point of
view than those who see climate change as real and troublesome,
according to a study underlining the challenge of rallying
public support as world leaders meet in Paris to discuss the
environmental threat.
The naysayers did well at changing the minds of both liberal
and conservative Americans in a study of about 1,600 U.S. adults
conducted by Michigan State University researchers.
Respondents were asked to read fabricated news articles
about climate change.
Half the articles had positive messages, such as the
benefits of reducing climate change, while the rest were
negative, such as suggesting climate change is exaggerated.
The positive messages had little or no effect on the
participants' core beliefs about climate change, but negative
messages prompted participants to doubt its existence, the study
found.
The study illustrates the influence of climate-change
opponents in the United States, said lead investigator Aaron
McCright, an associate professor of sociology at Michigan State.
"That's the power of the denial message," McCright told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview. "It's one
of these really polarizing emotional topics."
Research shows the vast majority of U.S. adults believe in
the existence of climate change and that manmade emissions are
warming the planet.
Conservative opponents are typically hostile to policies
that might drive a shift to renewable energy from fossil fuels.
A handful of climate-change skeptics have been on hand this
week in Paris, where leaders and negotiators from nearly 200
nations are meeting in an effort to hammer out a treaty to
combat climate change and move toward a low carbon global
economy.
The Michigan State report was published earlier this month
online in the journal "Topics in Cognitive Science."
