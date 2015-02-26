* Combination of causes seen responsible for warming pause
* Pacific main ocean driver, Atlantic minor player
* Trend likely to reverse - study
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Feb 26 A natural cooling of the Pacific
Ocean has contributed to slow global warming in the past decade
but the pause is unlikely to last much longer, U.S. scientists
said on Thursday.
The slowdown in the rate of rising temperatures, from faster
gains in the 1980s and 1990s, has puzzled scientists because
heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions from factories, power
plants and cars have hit record highs.
Understanding the slowdown is vital to project future
warming and to agree curbs on emissions, linked by scientists to
heatwaves, floods and rising seas. Almost 200 nations are due to
agree a U.N. deal to slow climate change in Paris in December.
Examining temperatures of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans
back to 1850, which have natural swings in winds and currents
that can last decades, the scientists said a cooler phase in the
Pacific in recent years helped explain the warming hiatus.
Combined trends from the two oceans were seen to "produce a
slowdown or 'false pause' in warming in the past decade", the
three scientists wrote in the journal Science.
"It appears to be the Pacific that is the main driver" of
the two oceans in masking warming, Michael Mann, a co-author and
professor of meteorology at Pennsylvania State University, told
Reuters. "The Atlantic is a minor player right now."
The study said the warming pause was unlikely to last.
"Given the pattern of past historical variation, this trend will
likely reverse" and add to man-made warming "in the coming
decades", it said.
Even though the pace of rising temperatures has slowed, last
year was the warmest since records began in the 19th century,
according to the U.N. World Meteorological Organization.
In 2013, the U.N. panel of climate scientists said the pause
in warming was due to factors including natural swings such as
shifts in ocean heat, sun-dimming volcanic eruptions and a
decline in solar output in an 11-year cycle.
"The slowdown in warming is probably a combination of
several different factors," Mann said.
The U.N. panel says it is at least 95 percent probable that
most warming since 1950 is man-made. But opinion polls show many
voters suspect natural variations are to blame, making it hard
to agree on solutions.
