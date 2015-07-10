PARIS, July 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Farmers face
growing threats to their crops from more frequent drought and
other extreme weather in coming decades, but using water more
efficiently could help them protect food and water supplies,
experts said.
Globally, drought so severe it used to come once in 100
years is now expected to occur as often as every 30 years,
Joshua Elliott, a University of Chicago agriculture expert, told
a gathering of climate scientists in Paris this week.
Farmers in the United States boosted maize yields by 70
percent between 1980 and 2012 with only an 8 percent rise in
water use, he said. But climate change is likely to stop that
trend because adapting to rising heat will require water that
may not be available, he said.
"When you put warming and adaptation (in the mix), water use
accelerates and it accelerates rapidly," he warned. Insufficient
water means maize yields may decrease by nearly 14 percent in
the United States by 2040, he noted.
The steepest losses would come in the warmer southern
states, while Canada and some northern states would see
increases in their harvests, he said.
But efforts to make irrigation more efficient in the United
States and elsewhere - such as better rainwater harvesting,
slowing water evaporation and adopting techniques like drip
irrigation - could help, said Jonas Jagermeyr, a water expert at
the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.
Around the world, agriculture accounts for about 70 percent
of freshwater used by humans each year.
More efficient use could potentially push crop yields up by
as much as 20 percent despite changing conditions, helping meet
food demand from a rising world population without cutting down
more forests for farmland, Jagermeyr said.
Greater efficiency could also free up water to irrigate more
rain-fed farmland in drought-prone places, including parts of
China and southern Africa, he said.
While adapting to some climate shifts is possible, policy
makers should not rely too heavily on some key tools like
drought-resilient seeds, new planting dates and more irrigation,
warned David Lobell of Stanford University's Center on Food
Security and the Environment.
Many innovations intended to deal with future climate change
are already being deployed, limiting their impact in protecting
harvests as conditions grow more extreme, he said.
(Reporting by Laurie Goering; editing by Megan Rowling )