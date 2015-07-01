ROME, July 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It wasn't an
invitation she expected, but Canadian environmentalist Naomi
Klein - a self-styled secular Jewish feminist - was happy to
address Vatican officials on Wednesday after Pope Francis
enlisted her for a campaign against climate change.
Pope Francis, spiritual leader of the world's 1.2 billion
Roman Catholics, published a 192-page encyclical last month
warning of future "unprecedented destruction" due to global
warming and urging policymakers to tackle the challenge head-on.
Klein, whose bestselling books include "This Changes
Everything: Capitalism vs. The Climate", argues that the global
economy needs to be fundamentally changed, rather than just
tweeked, to slow the warming of planet Earth.
"We can save ourselves, but only if we let go of the myth of
dominance and mastery and learn to work with nature," Klein told
an environmental conference with Catholic officials in Vatican
City.
She slammed "economic experts" who place "outsized value on
protecting corporate profits and economic growth" rather than
the poor, who she said will be most affected by climate change.
Klein urged financiers to divest from fossil fuel companies
and made the case for supporting local agriculture and
community-run renewable energy projects.
Governments need to implement policies to reach 100 percent
renewable energy in 2-3 decades, rather than by the end of the
century, she said.
It is possible to keep global tempeature rises below 1.5
degrees celsius - if climate change becomes a top collective
priority - Klein said.
If nothing changes and temperatures rise by 4 degrees, the
results will be catastrophic, she said.
Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson echoed those concerns. "The
Pope notes that climate is a common good, belonging to all,"
Turkson said.
"The same mindset which stands in the way of making radical
decisions to reverse the trend of global warming also stands in
the way of achieving the goal of eliminating poverty."
Those calls could be especially important for fostering
change in the United States, where some politicians use the
Bible as cover for their opposition to action to slow global
warming, Klein said.
