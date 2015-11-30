PARIS, Nov 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Leaders from a
group of 43 countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate
change called on the first day of U.N. climate talks for a new
deal that puts the world on track to limit global warming below
1.5 degrees Celsius.
To achieve that goal - which is tougher than the expected 2
degree Celsius cap at the talks - would require cutting carbon
emissions to zero and adopting 100 percent renewable energy by
2050, the nations said.
Meeting it would demand much higher ambition at the talks
than is now on the table, with experts saying current pledges
from over 180 nations to curb planet-warming emissions add up to
a temperature rise of at least 2.7 degrees Celsius.
Global warming is expected to hit 1 degree C this year.
Costa Rica's Minister of Foreign Affairs Manuel Gonzalez
said his country's experience was that committing to reduce
emissions could boost rather than harm economic growth.
"Keeping warming to a minimum of below 1.5 degrees won't
simply deliver safety and prosperity, it will also deliver
justice," he said.
A declaration from countries in the Climate Vulnerable Forum
(CVF) said global emissions should peak as soon as possible, and
at the latest by 2020.
The group includes middle-income, least-developed and small
island developing states, from the Philippines, Bangladesh and
Costa Rica to Ethiopia and the Maldives.
Saleemul Huq, director of the Dhaka-based International
Centre for Climate Change and Development, told a gathering on
the sidelines of the Paris negotiations that sticking to an
internationally agreed warming limit of 2 degrees Celsius meant
roughly 100 million people would "fall between the cracks".
Philippine President Benigno S. Aquino III said Climate
Vulnerable Forum countries are estimated to be suffering
economic losses from climate extremes of at least 2.5 percent of
GDP each year - even though they account for less than 2 percent
of global emissions.
His country was experiencing climate change "in the starkest
possible terms", through powerful storms and flooding, he said.
The Philippines suffers an annual average of 50,000 deaths from
weather disasters, he added.
Money channeled into emergency spending to deal with the
crises was money the country might otherwise be spending on its
development, he said.
"Building back better is becoming less and less of a
guarantee, given the new (climate) normal might still be
replaced by an even newer normal that is even more destructive
if we fail to act," he told the event.
QUALITY OF LIFE
The Climate Vulnerable Forum declaration also called for the
Paris agreement to enshrine an international mechanism to
address unavoidable climate-linked "loss and damage", such as
the effects of rising seas and creeping deserts.
This is a sticking point in the negotiations, as rich
nations fear they will be forced to foot the bill for permanent
harm caused by climate change.
The Climate Vulnerable Forum said developed countries should
continue to take the lead in providing funding to poorer
nations, from a floor of $100 billion per year by 2020.
But finance ministers from 20 vulnerable countries have also
set a target of mobilising $20 billion in new investment for
climate action by 2020 themselves, drawing on all sources
including international, domestic, regional and private finance.
In addition, the forum called for faster progress towards an
equal split in financial backing for emissions reductions -
which now get the bulk of cash - and measures to cope with
climate change.
Whether the agreement that comes out of the Paris summit is
ambitious or not is a "key difference for all of you and many
others", U.N. climate change chief Christiana Figueres told
members of the forum.
She said she had yet to see them working together "in an
articulate and coordinated fashion" for a new U.N. agreement.
"The quality of the Paris agreement equals the quality of
life of the most vulnerable in every community - that is the
simple equation, that is the stark challenge that brings us here
today," she said.
