BRIEF-Tenet reports pricing of its private offering of senior secured and unsecured notes
* Tenet announces pricing of its private offering of senior secured and unsecured notes to refinance $3.541 billion in outstanding notes
LONDON Aug 28 Clinigen * Clinigen to IPO following another year of strong growth and rapid
international development * Revenue for year to 30 June 2012 jumped 135 pct to £82.1 million (2011: £35.0 million)
June 5 Puerto Rico on Monday declared that the 2016 Zika epidemic is over, saying transmission of the virus that can cause birth defects when pregnant women are exposed has fallen significantly.