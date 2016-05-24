By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 24 A Romanian computer hacker
who revealed the existence of a private email server used by
Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state is expected to
plead guilty to hacking-related offenses, a U.S. law enforcement
official said on Tuesday.
Accused hacker Marcel Lazar, who used the alias "Guccifer,"
is scheduled to enter a guilty plea at a hearing early on
Wednesday before Judge James Cacheris in U.S. District Court,
Alexandria, Virginia, said the official.
He was indicted on charges including wire fraud,
unauthorized access of protected computer, aggravated identity
theft, cyberstalking and obstruction of justice.
The official and another person familiar with the Guccifer
investigation, who asked not to be named ahead of the
proceedings, said Lazar's plea would not validate claims he has
made in recent media interviews about successfully hacking the
email server Clinton installed at her home in Chappaqua, New
York. She used it to handle both official and personal message
traffic when she was Secretary of State.
The two sources said the U.S. investigation of Lazar turned
up no evidence to support the hacker's claims that he had broken
into Clinton's private server. Its contents and operations are
the focus of an FBI investigation.
Lazar's public defender, Shannon Quill, did not respond to a
request for comment.
In an interview with NBC News before his extradition from
Romania, Lazar claimed that Clinton's private server "was like
an open orchid on the internet."
Clinton, law enforcement and national security officials
have said there is no evidence that Guccifer or any other
unauthorized or outside party breached Clinton's private server.
None of the State Department-related message traffic that
moved through the private server when Clinton served as
secretary of state was marked and treated as classified.
However, among the targets of Guccifer's hacking was an AOL
email account used by Sidney Blumenthal, a former Clinton White
House aide and unofficial adviser.
Blumenthal's lengthy memos to Clinton on foreign policy were
sent to her private server. Guccifer's publication of a set of
these messages led to the exposure of Clinton's unconventional
email arrangement.
Reviews by government departments, including two spy
agencies, found that dozens of messages that moved through
Clinton's private server contained classified information,
including material the government later deemed top secret.
But officials also said none of the classified material in
Clinton's servers included whole documents copied word for word
from secret government servers.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Cynthia Osterman)