By Jonathan Allen and Megan Cassella
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 30 A hacking attack on
Google's Gmail service in 2011 prompted Hillary Clinton and her
aides to worry about the security of private email accounts
widely used by government officials who found their "antiquated"
government-issued laptops inefficient.
Clinton's use of a private email account while she led the
State Department now hangs over her campaign to become the
Democratic nominee for the November 2016 presidential election.
The seemingly prophetic concern is revealed in the latest
batch of Clinton's emails released by the State Department, the
fifth dump in a monthly series set to last until January 2016.
A federal judge ordered the State Department in May to
release all of Clinton's 30,000 work emails from a private email
account connected to a server in her New York home while she was
U.S. secretary of state.
After Google Inc revealed in June 2011 that
suspected Chinese hackers tried to steal the passwords of
hundreds of Gmail accounts held by senior U.S. government
officials, Clinton and three top aides discussed the issue.
"NO ONE uses a State-issued laptop and even high officials
routinely end up using their home email accounts to be able to
get their work done quickly and effectively," Anne-Marie
Slaughter, who had recently left her job as director of policy
planning at the State Department, wrote in an email to Clinton.
Slaughter suggested that someone outside of government write
an op-ed about the State Department's "antiquated" technology,
blaming it on budget cuts.
Clinton replied saying she thought the idea made "good
sense" and asked how the department should follow up with
Slaughter's idea.
Her chief of staff, Cheryl Mills, was less sure, writing
that both she and policy aide Jake Sullivan had concerns.
Mills, who said hackers had attempted to infiltrate her
email, wrote, "I am not sure we want to telegraph how much folks
do or don't do off state mail (because) it may encourage others
who are out there," Mills wrote.
The Republican National Committee picked up on the thread,
saying it undercut Clinton's assertion that her server was more
secure than government email.
Clinton has apologized for her email arrangement but also
has complained that the "drip, drip, drip" of incremental
revelations and unflattering headlines from the emails were out
of her control.
Opinion polls show voters have lingering questions about her
use of the private server, and her lead over top rival Bernie
Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, has dwindled amid the
controversy.
MORE CLASSIFIED EMAILS
Among the 3,800 emails released on Wednesday were 215 that
contain classified information that was redacted to protect
national security, according to State Department spokesman John
Kirby.
Three of them are now marked "secret," the second-highest
level of classification. This brings the total number of
classified emails in all the batches released so far to 403.
The government forbids transmitting classified information
outside secure, government-controlled channels.
The State Department and other government agencies are
currently arguing over how much of the information, if any at
all, was classified at the time it was sent.
The State Department says the information is being
"upgraded" to classified, but has also said it does not know
whether the information was classified when it was sent,
although no emails were marked that way.
Reince Priebus, the Republican National Committee's
chairman, said in statement the latest email release shows that
Clinton "put our national security in more jeopardy than
previously known."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining the server
to see whether government information was mishandled.
As with previous batches, the emails released on Wednesday
include amusing glimpses into the quotidian business of an
office job.
Clinton asked an aide how to turn her phone's ringer on, how
to find local NPR radio stations and at one point complained
about "fighting" with a White House telephone operator while
trying to place a call.
