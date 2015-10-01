(Adds attempted malware attack, Clinton spokesman tweet, expert
comment, other details)
By Jonathan Allen and Megan Cassella
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 30 A hacking attack on
Google's Gmail service in 2011 prompted Hillary Clinton and her
aides to worry about the security of private email accounts
widely used by government officials who found their "antiquated"
government-issued laptops inefficient.
Clinton's use of a private email account connected to a
server in her New York home while she led the
State Department now hangs over her campaign to become the
Democratic nominee for the November 2016 presidential election.
The seemingly prophetic concern is revealed in the latest
batch of Clinton's emails released by the State Department, the
fifth release in a monthly series set to last until January 2016
under a schedule ordered by a federal judge.
After Google Inc revealed in June 2011 that
suspected Chinese hackers tried to steal the passwords of
hundreds of Gmail accounts held by senior U.S. government
officials, Clinton and three top aides discussed the issue.
"NO ONE uses a State-issued laptop and even high officials
routinely end up using their home email accounts to be able to
get their work done quickly and effectively," Anne-Marie
Slaughter, who had recently left her job as director of policy
planning at the State Department, wrote in an email to Clinton.
Slaughter suggested that someone outside of government write
an op-ed about the State Department's "antiquated" technology,
blaming it on budget cuts.
Clinton replied saying she thought the idea made "good
sense" and asked how the department should follow up with
Slaughter's idea.
Her chief of staff, Cheryl Mills, was less sure, writing
that both she and policy aide Jake Sullivan had concerns.
Mills, who said hackers had attempted to infiltrate her
email, wrote, "I am not sure we want to telegraph how much folks
do or don't do off state mail (because) it may encourage others
who are out there," Mills wrote.
The Republican National Committee, which has accused Clinton
of jeopardizing sensitive government information and national
security, picked up on the thread, saying it undercut Clinton's
assertion that her server was more secure than government email.
MALWARE
Two months after that email exchange, Clinton received what
appears to be ordinary spam. The emails purported to be a notice
of a speeding violation from the New York State Department of
Motor Vehicles.
The messages appeared to contain attachments that were used
in a large-scale spam campaign that August 2011 news reports
said spread malware that could give attackers control of
infected systems.
It is unclear whether she opened the attachments, or even
if they were part of that campaign. Spokesmen for Clinton, who
has not driven herself in decades because of her Secret Service
protection, did not respond to questions about the emails.
Brian Fallon, a Clinton spokesman, reacted with sarcasm on
Twitter. "Breaking news: Clinton received spam," he wrote.
"Just by receiving a spam email, it doesn't mean you are
infected," said Dan Guido, a former Federal Reserve cyber
expert. Yet he said it would be impossible to determine what
happened unless security professionals examined the original
emails.
Clinton has apologized for her email arrangement, saying it
was allowed but a bad idea.
Opinion polls show voters have lingering questions about her
use of the private server, and her lead over top rival Bernie
Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, has dwindled amid the
controversy.
MORE CLASSIFIED EMAILS
Among the 3,800 emails released on Wednesday were 215 that
contain classified information that was redacted to protect
national security, according to State Department spokesman John
Kirby.
Three of them are now marked "secret," the second-highest
level of classification, bringing the total number of classified
emails in all the batches released so far to 403.
The government forbids transmitting classified information
outside secure, government-controlled channels.
The State Department and other government agencies are
currently arguing over how much of the information, if any at
all, was classified at the time it was sent.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining the server
to see whether government information was mishandled.
As with previous batches, the latest emails include amusing
glimpses into the quotidian business of an office job.
Clinton asked an aide how to turn her phone's ringer on, how
to find local NPR radio stations and at one point complained
about "fighting" with a White House telephone operator while
trying to place a call.
Clinton also struggled with email addresses. In July 2011,
after an aide politely pointed out that Clinton was writing to
the aide's Gmail address instead her state.gov account, Clinton
puzzled over the slip.
"I just checked and I do have your state (email address) but
not your Gmail - so how did that happen," she wrote. "Must be
the Chinese!"
(Writing by Roberta Rampton, additional reporting by John
Whitesides, Amanda Becker, Alana Wise, Emily Stephenson and Jim
Finkle; Editing by Christian Plumb and Cynthia Osterman)