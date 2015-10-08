WASHINGTON Oct 8 Computer hackers in China,
South Korea and Germany tried to attack Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton's private email server after she left
the U.S. State Department in February 2013, the Associated Press
reported on Thursday.
"It was not immediately clear whether the attempted
intrusions into Clinton's server were serious espionage threats
or the sort of nuisance attacks that hit computer servers the
world over," the AP said, citing a congressional document.
The report said the attempted hacks appeared to have been
thwarted by threat-monitoring product, although that was not
installed for a period of three months, creating a window of
possible exposure.
In a letter to Secnap Network Security Corp, which provided
the threat monitoring product connected to the server, U.S.
Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee
Chairman Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, asked the
Florida-based cyber security company for documents related to
its work with Clinton's server.
The committee is one of several investigating Clinton's use
of a private email account and server instead of a government
account while she was U.S. secretary of state. The controversy
has hung over her on the campaign trail as she seeks the
Democratic presidential nomination for the 2016 election.
While Clinton has apologized, her decision has raised
security concerns, given the sensitive nature of her work as the
nation's top diplomat.
Reuters could not immediately verify the AP report, and
representatives for the Clinton and Secnap were not immediately
available. Secnap declined to comment to the AP.
Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon rejected Johnson's
inquiry, calling the committee's probe a "taxpayer-funded sham
of an investigation with the sole purpose of attacking Hillary
Clinton politically," according to the AP.
In September, the AP reported that Russian hackers tried to
break into Clinton's server at least five times by sending
malicious emails.
However, the attacks stemming from China, South Korea and
Germany probed the server directly, the AP said, citing
government officials familiar with the attacks.
