By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Oct 19 The CIA has told Congress
that the name of an alleged secret agency source, mentioned but
then partially redacted by the U.S. State Department from an
email received on Hillary Clinton's private server was not
considered by the agency to be secret at all.
At issue is Moussa Koussa, a one-time intelligence chief for
Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, and the question of whether or
not his name should have been treated as a secret in an email
Clinton received four years ago from a close confidant.
Republicans, who are trying to show Clinton mishandled
classified information while secretary of state, have argued
that Koussa's name should not have been included in the email
she got on her private server from Sidney Blumenthal.
But the CIA, weighing in after the Republicans made their
accusation earlier this month, has told lawmakers that Koussa's
name was not classified, according to correspondence between the
spy agency and officials of the House of Representatives panel
set up to investigate the Sept. 11, 2012 attacks on a U.S.
diplomatic facility and nearby spy base in Benghazi, Libya.
After months of delays and political machinations, Clinton
is scheduled to appear before the House Benghazi committee on
Thursday to answer questions about her handling of the 2012
attacks, her controversial private email server, and the Obama
Administration's Libya policy.
After reviewing Clinton's emails in response to Freedom of
Information requests, the State Department made numerous
redactions, declaring that in some cases, the material should be
considered classified.
Earlier this month, in a reference to Koussa, the Bengahzi
committee chairman, Republican Trey Gowdy, complained that
Clinton, the front-runner in the Democratic presidential
campaign, had received an email on her private server in March
2011 with the name of "a human source."
That represents "some of the most protected information in
our intelligence community, the release of which could
jeopardize not only national security but also human lives,"
Gowdy said.
"Armed with that information, Secretary Clinton forwarded
the email to a colleague - debunking her claim that she never
sent any classified information from her private email address,"
he added.
Sources familiar with the redaction process said the State
Department did redact Koussa's name from the email in question
but that the department had done this as part of standard
practice to protect the privacy of individuals and not because
the department considered the data classified.
In his letter to Gowdy on Sunday, U.S. Representative Elijah
Cummings, the Benghazi committee's top Democrat, accused Gowdy
of trying to "inflate" the significance of the redacted
information and suggested that the "standard operating
procedure" of the Benghazi committee had "become to put out
information publicly that is inaccurate and out of context in
order to attack Secretary Clinton for political reasons."
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Tom
Brown)