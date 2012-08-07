* Mbeki government ridiculed for AIDS policy
* Zuma government making progress in curbing infections
By Peroshni Govender
PRETORIA, Aug 7 The United States and South
Africa are to sign an agreement on funding for an anti-AIDS
campaign that is symbolic of Pretoria's shift from being a
pariah to a global player in fighting the disease.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said during a visit
to South Africa that Pretoria will begin taking more of the
responsibilities for its HIV/AIDS programme, part of a broader
effort to overhaul the U.S. global plan for AIDS relief launched
under former President George W. Bush.
"South Africa is taking the lead, and I want publicly to
commend your minister of health and his associates who are
widely being given great admiration around the world for the
success of their efforts," Clinton told a news conference.
The United States limited access to HIV/AIDS funding to the
government of former President Thabo Mbeki, whose administration
was ridiculed for denying there was a link between HIV and AIDS
while prescribing meaningless treatments such as beet root
instead of internationally proven medicines.
President Jacob Zuma, who took office in 2009, put policies
in line with global research, strengthened campaigns to provide
nationwide the anti-retroviral drugs that control HIV and has
slowed an infection rate that ranks among the world's highest.
On Wednesday, Clinton is expected to sign a deal to rework
South Africa's programmes under what is known as "The
President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief" (PEPFAR), allowing
the government to better use the funding in its fight against
the virus.
U.S. officials said South Africa will be the first PEPFAR
country to begin to "nationalise" its programme, but others
would be expected to follow as their capacities increase and the
United States seeks to more effectively target its overseas
assistance in an atmosphere of budget austerity at home.
The United States has spent $3.2 billion since 2004 on
anti-AIDS programmes in South Africa, where 5.7 million people
are infected - or close to 18 percent of the adult population.
It has budgeted $460 million for South Africa under PEPFAR
in 2013, but U.S. officials say that amount is expected to
gradually drop in the coming five years.
"South Africa over the next decade will be committing more
of its own public health funds to deal with people with HIV," a
senior U.S. official travelling with Clinton's party said.
South Africa says about 1.7 million are now on treatment and
the rate of mother-to-child transmission has dropped from 8
percent in 2008 to 2.7 per cent in 2011.
But complicating the situation is a high incidence of
HIV/AIDS among workers in the mining sector, which employs about
500,000 people living and working in cramped conditions that
facilitate the spread of tuberculosis, a disease marching in
step with HIV.
Drug resistant TB strains are spreading among miners, who
have infection rates about three times higher than the general
population, according to South African officials.
The disease is further spread when foreign-born miners -
tens of thousands from Lesotho, Swaziland and other neighbouring
countries working in South Africa's mines - return home.
