* Top U.S. diplomat says sectarian war must be avoided
* Adds world must plan for post-Assad Syria
PRETORIA, Aug 7 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Tuesday that the crisis in Syria must not be
allowed to descend into sectarian warfare and she warned against
"proxies or terrorist fighters" being sent in to join the
conflict.
"We have to send very clear expectations about avoiding
sectarian warfare. Those who are attempting to exploit the
situation by sending in proxies or terrorist fighters must
realise that will not be tolerated," Clinton said at a news
conference in the South African capital Pretoria.
The U.S. Secretary of State, who is on a tour of Africa,
made the comments as Syrian government forces loyal to President
Bashar al-Assad encircled rebels in the country's biggest city
of Aleppo.
She did not elaborate on her reference to "proxies or
terrorist fighters" or name any particular country or group.
But the esclating war in Syria has increasingly divided the
region along its sectarian faultline, pitting the mainly-Sunni
rebels, who are backed by regional Sunni-led powers Turkey and
the Gulf Arab states, against Assad's government that is backed
by Shi'ite Iran.
Clinton said the international community must step up work
on planning for a post-Assad Syria.
"We must figure out ways to hasten the day when the
bloodshed ends and the political transition begins ... We have
to make very sure that state institutions stay intact," she
said.