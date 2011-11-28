* 16 weeks to Nov. 20 group underlying sales down 2.4 pct
* Says margins down over last month
* Shares down 1.8 pct
LONDON, Nov 28 Struggling British cards
and gifts retailer Clinton Cards said sales were
falling at a worsening rate as it battles tough trading
conditions.
The firm, also facing intense competition from supermarkets
and the Internet, said on Monday sales at stores open over a
year fell 2.4 percent in the 16 weeks to Nov. 20.
That compares with a decline of 1.5 percent in the first 12
weeks of its financial year, reported last month.
"During the last month we took the decision to convert
seasonal Halloween stock to cash through a price led promotion
strategy which was successful albeit at a reduced margin," said
the firm, which trades from 633 Clinton Cards stores and 142
Birthdays outlets.
"We will explore further opportunities to replicate this
approach in the post Christmas sales period to minimise seasonal
carry forward stock levels," it said.
The retailer added it remains "mindful of the challenging
retail environment and cautious consumer sentiment."
Britons have been feeling the pinch as disposable incomes
are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government
austerity measures, and as they worry about a stagnant housing
market, job security, a fragile economic recovery and the euro
zone debt crisis.
Shares in Clinton Cards, which have lost over half their
value over the last year, were down 1.8 percent at 13.5 pence at
1428 GMT, valuing the business at 28 million pounds.
(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Mark Potter)