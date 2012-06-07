LONDON, June 7 The remaining 397 Clinton Cards
stores have been sold to U.S. greeting card company American
Greetings Corporation, saving 4,500 jobs, the U.S.
company said on Thursday.
American Greetings, the British card and gift retailer's
biggest supplier and one of its lenders, said the deal would
allow the troubled British firm to liquidate its remaining
assets and pay off creditors. The stores account for around $315
million in annual revenues.
"We believe that properly managed, and with the appropriate
capital structure, Clinton Cards can be both an important and
profitable retailer in the specialty channel of distribution
over the long term," American Greetings chief executive Zev
Weiss said in a statement.
Clinton Cards, headquartered in Essex, east England, was
forced to go into administration last month because it could not
repay a 35 million pounds ($54.1 million) loan to American
Greetings.
The firm has been buffeted by competition from Internet and
supermarket retailers and a weak UK economy that has sapped the
spending power of British consumers.
Clinton Cards' administrators, Zolfo Cooper, said last month
they had decided to shut around 350 stores employing about 2,800
full and part-time staff, cutting its estate in half.
American Greetings bought the remaining stores for about $37
million, it said on Thursday.
Under the agreement, Clinton Cards still owes $19 million to
American Greetings, a sum that is expected to be largely repaid
through the liquidation of other assets in a process that could
take up to a year.