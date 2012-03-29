* Outlook for H2 below previous expectations
* H1 loss 3.7 mln stg vs profit 11.7 mln stg
* Strategic review on track for completion end-April
* Sees performance improving from end-July
* Shares down 5 pct
LONDON, March 29 British cards and gift retailer
Clinton Cards warned the outlook for its second half
was below its previous expectations as it slumped to a
first-half loss.
The firm, which trades from 628 Clinton Cards stores and 139
Birthdays outlets, said on Thursday its strategic review was on
track for completion at the end of April.
It said the review's outcome would begin to benefit the
business from the end of the second half in July.
The review is being led by Chief Executive Darcy
Wilson-Rymer, a former Starbucks executive who joined
the firm in October.
He is examining all aspects of the firm's activities,
including whether the Birthdays chain has a future in the group.
The firm said it would engage with its stakeholders,
including lenders, when the review is complete.
Clinton Cards is battling tough trading conditions as well
as intense competition from supermarkets and the Internet.
It made a pretax loss of 3.7 million pounds ($5.9 million)
in the 26 weeks to Jan. 29 compared with a profit of 11.7
million pounds in the same period last year.
Revenue fell 4.5 percent to 197.1 million pounds, with sales
at stores open more than a year down 1.1 percent, while profit
margins fell as old stock had to be cleared in its January sale
and a higher proportion of lower margin gifts were sold.
The group said like-for-like sales were up 11.8 percent in
the first eight weeks of the second half.
However, it cautioned that this reflected Mother's Day being
two weeks later last year. After adjusting for the timing of
Mother's Day, the underlying trend is down 4 percent.
The firm, which ended the period with net cash of 5.6
million pounds, said its founder Don Lewin would stay on as
chairman until the end of July.
Shares in Clinton Cards, which have lost over half their
value over the last year, were down 5 percent at 10.1 pence at
0703 GMT, valuing the business at 20 million pounds.