* Says 'dismayed' at board's decision to adopt poison pill
* Urges Jakks board to consider Oaktree offer
* Asks Jakks to set record date
By Chris Jonathan Peters
March 14 Jakks Pacific Inc's
shareholder Clinton Group Inc has asked the company's board to
run an auction to sell itself, a little over a week after the
toy maker adopted defenses against takeover overtures made by
Oaktree Capital Management.
In September, Oaktree Capital Management, which owns 5
percent of Jakks stock, made public an unsolicited $20-a-share
cash bid for the company.
Jakks had rejected Oaktree's proposal, calling the $670
million bid "inadequate." Earlier this month, the company
adopted a poison pill, which would trigger a rights agreement if
any party bought 10 percent of its stock.
Clinton Group, which along with its affiliates owns about
2.4 percent of Jakks' common stock, said it was "dismayed" at
the board's adoption of the poison pill, pointing out that the
stock was trading at a large discount to Oaktree's initial bid.
The shareholder group said it has asked the board to set a
record date for shareholders to act by written consent.
As per the company's bylaws, the board has to adopt a
resolution fixing the record date within ten days of getting any
such request.
"There is an opportunity here for shareholders, to the
extent they are unhappy with the way the current board has
handled the Oaktree offer, to put in place a board that will
take that kind of proposal more seriously," Clinton Group's
Managing Director Gregory Taxin told Reuters.
Taxin said if a majority of shareholders are unhappy with
the board it can be replaced according to the company's by-laws.
"We have spoken to other shareholders and are quite
confident that if the board is not going to seriously consider
the sale of the business then a majority of the shareholders
will be upset," Taxin said.
In a statement released after markets closed, Jakks said it
was committed to maintaining an open dialogue with its
stockholders.
"At no time has the company received any communications
regarding the sale of the company other than highly conditional
expressions of interest from Oaktree," Jakks added.
However, Taxin said other buyers are likely not showing up
as the board has signaled that it is not interested in a sale.
He said the stock is currently undervalued and it wouldn't
surprise him if an offer in the mid-twenties came in.
Shares of Jakks, which makes products under brands such as
Pokemon, Hello Kitty and The Smurfs, had closed at $16.55 on the
Nasdaq, about 17 percent below Oaktree's offer price.