LONDON Oct 24 European patients with a rare
genetic disease that causes intolerance to sunlight should soon
have a new treatment option, following a green light for a drug
from Australia's Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals.
The biotech company is pinning its hopes on Scenesse, the
first medicine for preventing phototoxicity in adults with
erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).
After exposure to sunlight, patients with EPP feel a
stinging pain in sun-exposed skin and prolonged exposure can
lead to an incapacitating pain, often followed by redness and
swelling.
Scenesse counters the effects of the disease, which affects
fewer than 10,000 people in the European Union, by stimulating
the production of a pigment called eumelanin that protects the
skin.
The European Medicines Agency said its committee of experts
on new drugs had decided that Scenesse should be recommended for
marketing authorisation under exceptional circumstances,
reflecting the difficulties of conducting placebo-controlled
trials.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the European
Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP) are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a
couple of months.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)