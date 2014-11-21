BRIEF-Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
Nov 21 Cliq Digital AG :
* Publishes preliminary 9-months figures 2014 - revenue growth continues in third quarter
* Says revenue increase in Q3 2014 to 12.4 million euros(Q3 2013: 11.9 million euros)
* EBITDA increases in first 9 months of 2014 to 8.5 million euros (9 months 2013: 5.8 million euros)
* 9-month net earnings of 0.9 million euros(9 months 2013: 1.9 million euros/ fiscal year 2013: 1.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fox News co-president Bill Shine is no longer at company - source
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)