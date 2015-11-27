(Changes sub-head on final para)

* Widening spreads pressure arbitrage

* CLOs struggle to find buyers as year-end nears

* Liquidity pressured as deals drag into 2016

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Nov 27 (IFR) - Squeezed arbitrage in European CLOs has put managers between a rock and a hard place, facing the stark choice of either pushing out deals at wider spreads this year or holding them over into 2016.

Spread widening has piled pressure on CLO managers hoping to bring deals by year-end by threatening to compromise the economics of CLOs, which aim to capitalise on spread differentials between loans and collateralised debt.

"There's an economic break-even point for a manager of a CLO to launch a deal," said Edward Panek, head of ABS investment at Henderson Global Investors.

"If the spreads are wider than that break-even point, it doesn't make sense for them to launch anymore."

The dynamic has all but choked-off CLO supply in last part of this year, with only a handful of managers bringing deals to the European market this quarter.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch forecasted 18bn of CLO issuance for 2015 back in August, citing a healthy pipeline of deals to come after the summer break.

But a paltry 12bn has been issued in Europe so far this year, meaning the full-year total could struggle to match the 14.5bn seen last year.

RACE TO THE BOTTOM

The handful of deals that have braved this fragile market have pushed spreads progressively wider.

The Triple A tranche of Alcentra's Jubilee CLO 2015-XVI came at 145bp at the end of October. A week later Oak Hill European Credit Partners priced its new CLO deal at 150bp on the seniors.

The last trade to hit the market dragged spreads wider still, with Apollo Management's ALME Loan Funding IV pricing its 272.25m Triple A tranche at 155bp on November 11.

Market sources laid part of blame on the lack of diversification in European CLO collateral. This means managers struggle to differentiate their trades, making it tough to justify why a deal should have tighter pricing than the last.

Spread widening in other asset-backed securities is also spurring a race to the bottom, with one banker noting that CLO's status as "the cheapest Triple A asset class" has been eclipsed by UK buy-to-let and nonconforming RMBS.

But while RMBS issuers may choose to take wider pricing to clear a deal, the arbitrage factor in CLOs keeps a lid on the premium managers can put on new paper.

"You can't really afford to compete with these spreads," one syndicate banker said. "So it's not easy to get trades done."

SUPPLY DROUGHT

Against this backdrop, no new European CLOs have come to market for over two weeks.

"CLO issuance has backed up and that pace is dictated by the capital markets," said Benjamin Edgar, portfolio manager at Intermediate Capital Group, which has priced both European and US CLOs.

Sources are anticipating some renewed activity next week, when Carlyle and GSO are expected to price new deals.

But as many as five other managers are considering holding loans in warehouses through year-end to avoid bringing their CLO deals to market at current spreads.

Blackrock, which several market sources said planned to print its first European CLO this year, is understood to be among those who might now opt to hold off until 2016.

A Blackrock spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Oaktree, Halcyon and Sankaty were also among managers who were said to have deals in the pipeline. But it's still unclear how many of these trades will emerge before year-end.

"You don't really know what this year's volume will be," said Roger Coyle, partner at Fair Oaks Capital. "Four transactions can move the needle significantly."

CLOCK RUNNING OUT

As the clock runs out on the year, large fund managers that would normally buy CLO paper have less cash left to deploy, pushing some issuers to reconsider launching deals.

"There is a timing component in Europe that is becoming more and more important," one CLO manager said.

"We are coming to the conclusion that we're better off trying to price in the earlier part of the year because you never know what big buyers will have left in their book."

The pressures have led managers to keep their underlying assets in warehousing facilities for longer, DBRS figures show. Terms have been pushed to an average of six months, up from about three months in previous years.

Mudasar Chaudhry, lead analyst of European CLOs at DBRS, said that this was due to both lack of collateral supply and market conditions.

"Some managers just don't want to issue into a market with spreads at these levels. They want to wait for the right time."

While issuers previously faced further pressure from warehouse providers eager to free their balance sheets before year-end, Edgar noted that lower leverage on banks' total return swap programmes had helped ease this burden.

But drawn-out warehousing can be costly and may stifle liquidity, holding back managers from buying fresh loans for new deals.

"One of the consequences is that, if you have been waiting one or two months to price something, you probably don't have money left to spend on new deals," said the CLO manager.

"So it's a problem to some extent for the larger market." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith and Alex Chambers.)