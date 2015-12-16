* Risk retention rules finalised but doubts remain

* Managers may still eschew "originator" route

* Clarity sought on permitted structures

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Dec 16 (IFR) - European lawmakers have given some leeway in the tussle over how to keep CLO managers' "skin in the game", but market players are sceptical that this has settled the divisive issue once and for all.

The European Union brought in risk retention requirements to align the interests of CLO managers and investors. Under the rules, investors are prohibited from buying into CLOs unless the sponsor holds 5% of the deal.

But after more than five years of fierce debate, the European Commission has finalised a regulatory framework that allows CLO issuers to meet this requirement through a third-party vehicle as long as its sole purpose isn't securitisation.

The new rules are now in the hands of the European Parliament, which is expected to implement them in 2016.

While this is good news for the growing number of CLO managers that have used this "originator" structure, some market players do not think the model is sustainable.

"Ultimately, if you're doing something to get around regulation and it has divorced the credit decision-making from the capital at risk, then I don't think that type of structure is going to survive," said a CLO investor.

"I expect the rules to continue to change because every time the EC has opened the door, they've tried to close it again."

YEARS OF UNCERTAINTY

The EU has long struggled to strike a regulatory balance that allows for separate risk retention entities, while also barring shell vehicles set up only to circumvent the rules.

Earlier this year, leaked drafts of the proposed rules suggested the EU was heading towards closing the third-party loophole - effectively killing off the originator model.

"The draft in August was problematic and probably would have shut down originator-type arrangements," said Franz Ranero, partner at Allen & Overy.

The plans triggered debate and prompted the industry to lobby regulators for more flexible rules. The framework now adopts some of the language proposed by managers while introducing an anti-abuse "originator for a day" provision.

"It essentially prohibits you from being an eligible retainer if your sole purpose is securitisation," said Ranero, whose firm was one of five that lobbied regulators on behalf of the industry.

He added that this is not the case with the originator platforms seen so far.

"They are very much larger scale, blue-blooded, credit businesses that buy assets, hold assets, trade assets and maximise returns for their investors."

FALSE HOPE

Investors have certainly seemed more comfortable in taking down originator-style deals in recent weeks.

Blackstone's GSO Capital Partners priced its Tymon Park CLO earlier this month, using the originator structure. GSO began marketing the deal earlier in the year, but held off until there was clarity on the regulation, according to market sources.

Edward Panek, head of ABS investment at Henderson Global Investors, said anything that makes it clearer what is required to get deals done is helpful.

"People who have been sitting on the sidelines due to uncertainty about the regulation can begin to participate again in certain types of deals they are comfortable comply."

Yet many in the market remain hesitant about the regulatory environment, with two CLO managers saying they are sticking to the sponsor route of holding risk directly on balance sheet.

"There's a nagging view that there's always something potentially around the corner that could stymie the originator structure," said one CLO manager.

"We just have a big picture sense that there's always going to be noise around this."

LINGERING RISKS

While the structure frees up capital, it also comes with additional costs and risks for managers.

"No one is going to give you the financing for nothing so there's clearly a cost to an originator structure," said the CLO manager.

"But it's clearly a capital intensive route that we're taking so I don't think many have really got the option. When your hand is forced, you take the route that you have to."

Views in the market also vary drastically on which structures are allowed under the new definitions. While some consider entities that only buy and securitise loans as acceptable, others view these as breaching the rules.

"I haven't actually seen any independent confirmation that a structure even fits the proposed regulation," the CLO investor said.

The continuing debate could ultimately translate into shallower liquidity for deals using more aggressive structures.

"Some investors are going to take a very conservative line and not participate in a structure where there is a shadow of a doubt remaining," Panek said.

"Therefore, an issuer may not want to take the chance of running into limited demand when they're trying to do a deal." (Reporting by Mariana Ionova, editing by Robert Smith, Julian Baker)