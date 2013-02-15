* Sourcing assets will be biggest challenge
* European market cannot grow without primary lev-loans
* Rally in liabilities makes arbitrage work again
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - Cairn Capital is about to win the
race to become the first manager to sell a European arbitrage
CLO since the onset of the financial crisis, but a true recovery
in the market is being blocked by a lack of loan supply.
Without new loans to buy, CLO managers hoping to bring new
deals - or to stay invested with their outstanding deals at
decent spreads - will have to hunt around in the secondary
market to get hold of small size in a dwindling,
ever-more-concentrated pool of European leveraged loans.
In the last 12 months, appetite for European CLO liabilities
has grown, and spreads have raced tighter still in the first six
weeks of 2013.
"All the big arranging banks could sell a full CLO capital
structure tomorrow," said a European CLO market veteran. "We'll
see more deals this year purely on that basis, but it will be
held back by [lack of] loan supply."
A UK-based CLO manager said that liquidity in the European
loan market was a huge challenge for CLO arrangers.
"In the US, you can go out to the market for USD500m of
leveraged loans. You can buy them in a day, more or less at the
offer price. In Europe, the same thing would take six weeks at
least."
HOW CAIRN WILL DO IT
Cairn's EUR300.5m deal Cairn CLO III can be seen as a bet on
the recovery of the primary market - the new deal will only be
50% ramped at close - giving Cairn six months to invest the rest
of the money, during which time it will be receiving "negative
carry" - paying more to borrow the money than it receives from
holding the assets.
Exposures already in the pool are also said to be
short-dated, meaning Cairn will not only have to find another
EUR150m of loans, but also maintain asset coverage as existing
loans roll off.
One market participant reported that a hung warehouse,
possibly from a previously aborted Cairn deal, may have provided
some of the underlying assets, though two sources said at least
40% of underlying came via sole arranger Credit Suisse's
secondary loan trading desk.
A recovery in the loan market will allow Cairn to get more
spread in the deal because it will ease the supply-demand
imbalance in loans and give Cairn a greater variety of assets to
purchase. This should give a better return to the equity holder,
which is a US pension fund with more than USD6bn of assets under
management.
Cairn receives a 10% performance fee for any equity IRR
above 12%, suggesting this is its minimum case for equity
returns. Cairn takes a 50bp management fee regardless, 15bp at a
senior level and 35bp subordinated.
In its last pre-crisis deal, Cairn received a variable fee
from 50bp to 65bp, and 20% of performance over 12%.
Cairn's structure incorporates innovations from the revival
of the US market. The equity gets coupon reset language,
allowing a majority of equity holders to refinance the
liabilities at tighter spreads without collapsing the structure.
This limits the upside for the debt - but makes for a stronger
structure.
For their part, debt investors get better security, with
drastically lower leverage than with pre-crisis deals, and a
cleaner collateral pool. Instead of the 10 times leverage usual
in the pre-crisis market, Cairn CLO III is five times leveraged,
with no Double B debt tranche. It also specifies 90% senior
secured loans - limiting possible exposure to second lien loans,
bonds, or other collateral. This was included in Cairn II, but
was not standard across European CLOs before the crisis.
Structured finance and synthetic collateral is excluded and
currency rules have been tightened.
The next CLO in the pipeline, arranged by Barclays with
Pramerica as manager, may adopt a different approach to the
problem of finding assets, with a larger bucket for bond
collateral, said to be up to 40%. To maintain credit quality,
this will need to exclude unsecured holding company bonds in
favour of senior secured FRNs, close to loans in credit quality.
Another obstacle to the resurgence of European CLOs has been
Europe's skin-in-the-game rules. Thinly capitalised CLO managers
cannot necessarily hold the required 5% of deal size from their
own funds. For Cairn CLO III, the equity holder has committed to
permanently holding 5% of the deal in the form of an M2 tranche,
which comes with control rights not attached to the other equity
notes.
Execution on the Cairn deal seems to be running ahead of
market expectations, with spreads on offer appreciably inside
secondary levels for comparable deals.
Guidance on the Triple As - said to have been largely placed
to UK and Japanese banks - has been revised to 140bp area from
140bp-145bp, while there has been reverse enquiry interest in
the Triple B tranche from three accounts. The latest word from
Credit Suisse sales coverage to CLO investors was that they were
seeing good interest up and down the capital stack.
CAIRN AS SYMBOL
Given the "anaemic" state of the European primary loan
market, according to one CLO manager, a full recovery in CLO
issuance seems unlikely, even if Credit Suisse manage truly
spectacular execution on the new deal. USD55bn of CLOs were
issued in the US market last year.
As well as the Barclays/Pramerica deal, two major CLO
managers reported Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
approaching them about European deals, while JP Morgan and
Deutsche Bank have also been named as prominent arrangers hoping
to do a deal.
The fee structure pre-crisis was typically 1.5% of deal size
- equivalent to EUR4.5m on the Cairn trade - with another EUR1m
each on rating agency and lawyer fees. Arranging banks can also
expect to earn some carry warehousing leveraged loans ahead of a
deal, though this has become increasingly costly in capital
terms.
One CLO manager said that the parlous leveraged loan market
in London was, in part, a function of the dormant CLO market.
"It's a chicken and egg situation," he said. "Banks are
reluctant to syndicate without a reliable CLO bid, while
arranging new CLOs is hard without a reliable leveraged loan
pipeline."
Positive market sentiment across credit also may not help,
though it buoys demand for CLO liabilities.
"CLOs can be seen as a bear market trade," said the CLO
manager. "Lock in your cheap debt while you can, then use the
reinvestment period to pick up assets when loan prices fall."
Without a CLO market recovery - which depends on new primary
supply - leveraged investment will gradually drain away from the
whole leveraged loan space - limiting options for LBOs and
refinancing of existing deals.
CLO managers, including 3i, Alcentra and ICG, have been
diversifying into unlevered loan funds, or other forms of sector
leverage include using total return swaps - which effectively
means buying loans on margin. These are easier to arrange than
CLOs, but vulnerable to margin calls and mark-to-market declines
- CLOs lock in debt for the long term.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre and Matthew
Davies)