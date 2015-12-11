NEW YORK Dec 11 Oak Hill Advisors and Ares Management will earn higher management fees if they make their Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds comply with risk-retention rules as part of a future refinancing.

The CLO industry is grappling with how best to follow the regulation as managers explore different ways to raise the financing that will help them to hold some of their deals.

Oak Hill's US$606m OHA Credit Partners XII CLO will pay a higher subordinated management fee of 27.5bp if the firm agrees to refinance and meet the new rules.

The subordinated management fee will fall to 5bp if Oak Hill does not agree to refinance. Senior management fees of 15bp are also payable on the deal, which was issued this month with Goldman Sachs.

If Oak Hill refinances its CLO after the two-year non-call date, it will have to comply with risk-retention rules that go into effect in December 2016 that require managers to hold 5% of their deals.

Ares included a similarly innovative fee incentive in its US$707m Ares XXXVII CLO, which it raised with Goldman Sachs in October, sources said. The subordinated management fee will be increased to 25bp if the manager agrees to refinance and make the deal compliant but will disappear if the manager blocks a refinancing, according to sources and a September 28 Moody's Investors Service report.

The clause allows managers to hold on to their money for longer as risk retention rules will not take effect for another 12 months. It also offers comfort to equity investors that their distributions could still increase in the future, even if deals do not currently comply, as a potential fee cut would increase cash for equity distributions.

"The mechanism is clearly for the equity to keep the refinancibility option or be compensated otherwise," Bjarni Torfason, a CLO analyst at Deutsche Bank in New York, said. "What the equity wants is to be able to reduce their liability costs and if the debt can't be refinanced then this is another way to do it."

The risk-retention rules are expected to hit CLO issuance, which is forecast to fall by more than 36% next year, with Morgan Stanley predicting US$60bn of volume in 2016.

CLOs are the largest buyers of leveraged loans, which provide financing to buyouts such as Avago's purchase of Broadcom. There has been US$94.2bn of CLOs raised in the US this year after a record US$123.6bn was arranged in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral.

Oak Hill Advisors, a credit manager with about US$26bn in assets, included a similar fee structure in its OHA Credit Partners XI CLO that it raised in October with Wells Fargo. The US$407.71m CLO pays a subordinated management fee of 25bp, which can be cut to 12.5bp or increased to 27.5bp, according to its final offering circular.

The step-up fee structure has been called "unique" by market participants.Ares, Oak Hill, Goldman and Wells Fargo declined to comment.

Management fees typically range between 40bp to 50bp and are split between a senior management fee and a subordinated management fee, sources said. They are paid at different points within a payment 'waterfall' and junior subordinated fees are typically paid before equity holders, according to Moody's.

Fund managers Alcentra and Neuberger Berman issued US CLOs earlier this year that included language that would force a cut to management fees if the funds' equity investors could not refinance because the managers would not make them risk-retention compliant, which provided a blueprint for the fee structure for Ares and Oak Hill's CLOs.

Other managers are considering similar fee structures for future CLOs, a source said, even as investors push managers to comply with risk-retention rules before they take effect on December 24, 2016.

"If you don't have a plan [for risk retention] at this point, investors will be worried managers are going to go away," said Collin Chan, a CLO strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which forecasts US$70bn in issuance in 2016. "That is a primary driver of our 25% lower forecast next year." (Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)