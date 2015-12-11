By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 11 Oak Hill Advisors and Ares
Management will earn higher management fees if they make their
Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds comply with
risk-retention rules as part of a future refinancing.
The CLO industry is grappling with how best to follow the
regulation as managers explore different ways to raise the
financing that will help them to hold some of their deals.
Oak Hill's US$606m OHA Credit Partners XII CLO will pay a
higher subordinated management fee of 27.5bp if the firm agrees
to refinance and meet the new rules.
The subordinated management fee will fall to 5bp if Oak Hill
does not agree to refinance. Senior management fees of 15bp are
also payable on the deal, which was issued this month with
Goldman Sachs.
If Oak Hill refinances its CLO after the two-year non-call
date, it will have to comply with risk-retention rules that go
into effect in December 2016 that require managers to hold 5% of
their deals.
Ares included a similarly innovative fee incentive in its
US$707m Ares XXXVII CLO, which it raised with Goldman Sachs in
October, sources said. The subordinated management fee will be
increased to 25bp if the manager agrees to refinance and make
the deal compliant but will disappear if the manager blocks a
refinancing, according to sources and a September 28 Moody's
Investors Service report.
The clause allows managers to hold on to their money for
longer as risk retention rules will not take effect for another
12 months. It also offers comfort to equity investors that their
distributions could still increase in the future, even if deals
do not currently comply, as a potential fee cut would increase
cash for equity distributions.
"The mechanism is clearly for the equity to keep the
refinancibility option or be compensated otherwise," Bjarni
Torfason, a CLO analyst at Deutsche Bank in New York, said.
"What the equity wants is to be able to reduce their liability
costs and if the debt can't be refinanced then this is another
way to do it."
The risk-retention rules are expected to hit CLO issuance,
which is forecast to fall by more than 36% next year, with
Morgan Stanley predicting US$60bn of volume in 2016.
CLOs are the largest buyers of leveraged loans, which
provide financing to buyouts such as Avago's purchase of
Broadcom. There has been US$94.2bn of CLOs raised in the US this
year after a record US$123.6bn was arranged in 2014, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral.
Oak Hill Advisors, a credit manager with about US$26bn in
assets, included a similar fee structure in its OHA Credit
Partners XI CLO that it raised in October with Wells Fargo. The
US$407.71m CLO pays a subordinated management fee of 25bp, which
can be cut to 12.5bp or increased to 27.5bp, according to its
final offering circular.
The step-up fee structure has been called "unique" by market
participants.Ares, Oak Hill, Goldman and Wells Fargo declined to
comment.
Management fees typically range between 40bp to 50bp and are
split between a senior management fee and a subordinated
management fee, sources said. They are paid at different points
within a payment 'waterfall' and junior subordinated fees are
typically paid before equity holders, according to Moody's.
Fund managers Alcentra and Neuberger Berman issued US CLOs
earlier this year that included language that would force a cut
to management fees if the funds' equity investors could not
refinance because the managers would not make them
risk-retention compliant, which provided a blueprint for the fee
structure for Ares and Oak Hill's CLOs.
Other managers are considering similar fee structures for
future CLOs, a source said, even as investors push managers to
comply with risk-retention rules before they take effect on
December 24, 2016.
"If you don't have a plan [for risk retention] at this
point, investors will be worried managers are going to go away,"
said Collin Chan, a CLO strategist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, which forecasts US$70bn in issuance in 2016. "That is a
primary driver of our 25% lower forecast next year."
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)