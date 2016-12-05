By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 5 Banks predict Collateralized
Loan Obligation (CLO) issuance of US$50bn to US$70bn next year,
in line with 2016 volume, as the market adjusts to rules that
force managers to be on the hook for a portion of their fund's
risk.
There was US$65.1bn of CLO issuance this year through
November 30, down about 30% from the same time period in 2015,
as the market prepared for risk-retention rules that take effect
December 24 requiring managers to hold 5% of their deal. Volume
in 2017 may continue to be tempered, compared to 2014's record
US$124bn, by the regulation or buttressed by rising interest
rates that cause investors to flock to floating-rate products.
JP Morgan predicts 2017 US CLO issuance of US$50bn to
US$60bn and Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts US$60bn,
according to research reports. Citigroup and Deutsche Bank
expect US$65bn of volume next year and Morgan Stanley and Wells
Fargo forecast US$70bn.
Monthly issuance of the funds, the biggest buyers of
leveraged loans, has been increasing, rising to a 2016 high of
US$10.6bn in November from US$8.4bn in October, according to
data compiled by Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral.
"We have probably seen some issuance from January and
February that was moved into November and December as
try to close deals ahead of the risk-retention deadline," said
Bjarni Torfason, a CLO analyst at Deutsche Bank. "We think
January and February may be slower than the average month."
While there is no set time frame between when a CLO prices
and its closing, it generally takes three to four weeks,
according to Deborah Festa, head of law firm Milbank, Tweed,
Hadley & McCloy's West Coast securitization and investment
management practices.
Invesco priced a CLO December 1 that is scheduled to close
December 21, according to LPC Collateral data.
"For logistical reasons, I think we can expect to see very
few additional CLOs price this year that will target closing
dates prior to the US risk-retention rule effective date," Festa
said.
FLOATING-RATE REFUGE
Steady volume may be supported by investors seeking refuge
in floating-rate assets as a hedge to rising rates.
CLOs pool loans of different credit quality and sell slices
of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to
investors such as insurance companies. The debt slices pay
investors a set rate plus Libor, so as the benchmark rises,
those holders' distributions will increase.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said in November 17 testimony before
the Congressional joint economic committee that a rate increase
could become appropriate "relatively soon."
The largest and most senior piece of the CLO, the Triple A
slice, can also offer investors higher coupons than similarly
rated investments. CLO Triple A slices paid 142bp November 28
compared to five-year, non-agency Triple A spreads of 57bp,
according to Wells Fargo data.
LCM Asset Management raised a US$407.6m CLO in November that
pays Triple A investors 140bp over Libor, that tied for the
tightest spread of a non-static deal this year, according to LPC
Collateral data.
"There is US and global demand for CLOs, from Triple A
through mezzanine debt," said Maggie Wang, head of US CLO and
CDO research at Citigroup.
Risk retention, part of the Dodd-Frank Act, has proven a
barrier for some managers, with the number of firms issuing
deals decreasing by about one-third in the last two years,
according to Wang. It may also lead to larger managers issuing
fewer CLOs next year.
However, President-elect Donald Trump has said he will
dismantle Dodd-Frank, which if his actions limit or eliminate
risk retention, may bolster CLO volume.
"Under Trump, if [risk retention] is going to be relaxed or
taken out, we will see issuance or volume boosted to US$80bn,
which is a very big ease, but that is assuming the market will
get some clarity by mid-next year and that will help manager
activities pick up and lead to bigger volumes in the second half
of 2017," said Wang.
