Citigroup was the top arranger
of US Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) in the second
quarter as issuance fell more than 41% from the same three-month
period in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral
data.
The bank arranged US CLOs this past quarter for managers
including Apollo Global Management, Voya Investment Management
and Octagon Credit Investors, according to the data. It ranked
sixth for the first three months of the year after topping the
league table in 2015.
As the biggest buyers of leveraged loans, CLO volume affects
appetite for the US$880bn loan market. Institutional loan
issuance fell 35% to US$294.47bn in 2015 from 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
CLO volume is forecast to fall in 2016 by more than 60% from
the US$98.5bn arranged in 2015 - JP Morgan predicts as little as
US$35bn this year - as the market prepares for risk-retention
rules, which take effect in December and require managers to
hold onto 5% of their funds.
There was about US$18bn of CLO issuance in the second
quarter, up from the first three months of the year when
US$8.2bn of deals were arranged, according to LPC Collateral.
There was US$26.9bn of US CLOs arranged this year through
July 8, not including refinancings, down 56% from the US$61.4bn
during the same time period in 2015, according to the data.
"There has been less demand for CLO equity," which has been
affecting volume, Bjarni Torfason, a CLO analyst at Deutsche
Bank in New York, said in a telephone interview. He forecasts
2016 issuance of US$45bn to US$50bn.
Risk-retention may also be affecting volume, especially for
smaller managers, he said.
Wells Fargo ranked as the second most active CLO arranger
this past quarter on US$2.2bn of volume, up from fifth after the
first three months of the year, according to LPC Collateral
data. JP Morgan came in third, down a spot from the first
quarter, with about US$1.5bn arranged.
Morgan Stanley, which topped the first quarter league table
after arranging four US CLOs for 19% market share, ranked fifth
in the most recent quarter, according to the data.
CLOs, which pool loans of different credit quality, sell
slices of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to
investors including insurance companies. The most junior and
riskiest portion of the fund, the equity slice, is paid last
with what is left over after the fund's bondholders receive
their distributions.
Spokespeople for Citigroup, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan and
Morgan Stanley all declined to comment.
