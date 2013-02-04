LONDON Feb 4 Leveraged loan bankers and fund
managers are welcoming the return of CLOs in Europe, which will
help fill a growing liquidity gap, but are mindful of their
potential negative impact on the loan market should issuance
increase too much.
The willingness to get the CLO product back in Europe has
intensified as maturing CLOs are unable to reinvest and the
market faces a refinancing wall of $366.7 billion of LBOs set to
mature between 2013 and 2016.
The growing desire to bring CLOs back has been spurred by
the red-hot US CLO market where around $8 billion of paper has
been issued so far this year.
"Where there is a will there is a way, and if it's an
investment banker's will to get CLOs going in Europe, it will
definitely happen," a leveraged finance banker said.
Fund manager Cairn Capital is marketing a 300 million euro
($410.88 million) CLO which was arranged by Credit Suisse and is
Europe's first new post-crisis CLO. Barclays is also working on
a new CLO with Pramerica.
The amount of CLOs will impact the loan market in varying
ways. A handful of CLOs totalling 1.5 billion-2 billion euros
will provide support to the underlying loan market but will not
materially impact it in terms of pricing or deal flow, bankers
said.
For there to be a noticeable impact, around ten CLOs need to
be issued over the next year, totalling around 5 billion euros.
This will cause a modest decrease in pricing and increase the
size of deals brought to market. At the same time credit and
hedge funds would be able to co-exist in Europe alongside CLOs,
allowing a more sophisticated loan market to evolve, bankers
said.
"There is a level where new CLO formation allows for a
middle ground so CLOs operate alongside credit funds. The CLOs
will soak up some of the deals but will not elbow the more
market driven money out," the banker said.
CLO issuance in excess of 10 billion euros would
aggressively drive pricing down and push credit funds out of
Europe in search of yield, leading to a lack of discipline and
the market to overheat, bankers said.
"New CLOs will replace liquidity going out of the market
which is a good thing but we don't want to get to the point
where the market is beholden to one source of liquidity. We need
a robust market and CLOs should be a participant not the
driver," a second leveraged finance banker said.
RAISING THE BARRIERS
Although it is not certain to what extent CLOs will make a
comeback, the barriers which prevented CLO issuance for years
have abated. The arbitrage just about works in the current
climate and will provide equity investors with a 12-14 percent
return. Issuance will also not be hampered by regulation such as
"skin the game" risk retention rules, bankers said.
Another hurdle is the ability to find product to fill up the
CLOs and it is likely that new issues will be filled with a more
diverse pool of credits such as FRNs, high-yield bonds and
dollar denominated debt. Cairn is rumoured to be using a CLO
redemption to provide a ready-made portfolio of loans, though
the deal will only be 50 percent ramped at closing.
"A fundamental impediment to new CLO issuance is diversity
as it is hard to ramp them up with product -- in the US you
could get a 100 names in a week, but in Europe will take around
six months to get 60-70 names, the way around it is to fill them
up with not just the leveraged loan product," another leveraged
finance banker said.
Some banks, including Citigroup, have begun warehousing debt
to fill potential CLOs with, while another investment bank is
getting 300 million-400 million euros of product together for
this purpose.
"There is enough desire on the part of the managers and
potential investors to get exposure to Europe and right now
arbitrage is okay. It will be slow and painful on the first two
but if pricing stays where it is and there is new loan issue
there could be five or so in total this year. The question is
whether market conditions hold out to allow the CLO to continue
to make sense and if so, how many will be issued next year," the
first banker said.
The second banker said: "If there are CLOs both arrangers
and private equity will feel more confident in the availability
of debt. The more confidence there is, the more deals there are
which means it is easier to raise CLOs. The more CLOs the more
deals that come to market. It is self- fulfilling."
($1 = 0.7301 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; editing by Christopher Mangham)