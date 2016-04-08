By Kristen Haunss
NEW YORK, April 8 Morgan Stanley was the leading
arranger of U.S. Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) funds at
the end of the first quarter as issuance slumped more than 70
percent from a year earlier amid global market volatility and
preparation for the implementation of risk-retention rules in
December.
Morgan Stanley arranged four U.S. CLOs in the first quarter,
giving it a 19 percent market share, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC Collateral data, moving up one place from the same
period of 2015.
CLOs are the biggest buyers of leveraged loans. Lower CLO
volume affects appetite for the debt and puts pressure on the
$880 billion loan market, which saw a 35 percent drop in annual
institutional volume to $294.47 billion in 2015 compared to
2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"This was a particularly challenging quarter which impacted
CLO new issuance," Sajid Zaidi, global head of CLO new issue at
Morgan Stanley in New York, said. "We are pleased we were able
to find investors for a number of our CLO issuer clients despite
the difficult backdrop."
CLO issuance fell 72.5 percent to $8.2 billion in the first
quarter compared to $29.8 billion a year earlier, according to
the data. It is expected to fall more than 60 percent in 2016
from the $98.6 billion arranged in 2015 as the market works to
comply with risk-retention rules that require managers to hold 5
percent of their fund.
JP Morgan lowered its 2016 forecast in February to $35
billion to $45 billion from a range of $60 billion to $70
billion. Barclays cut its forecast to $40 billion to $50 billion
from $70 billion to $80 billion, according to an April 1
research report.
New CLO issuance was also depressed by wider spreads on
existing CLOs in the first quarter, which made the older deals
more attractive to investors.
CLO equity, the most junior slice of the funds, had negative
total returns in 2015, which further decreased the appeal of new
issue.
JP Morgan was second in the first quarter U.S. CLO arranger
league table with 16 percent share on three deals. GreensLedge,
which was not in the top ten a year earlier, was third with a 12
percent share on two CLOs, according to the data.
"We are proud of the results given market conditions," Jim
Kane, a GreensLedge co-founder, said.
Citigroup topped 2015's full-year U.S. CLO arranger league
table for volume and deal count, with an 18 percent market
share, followed by Morgan Stanley with 13 percent and JP Morgan
with 10 percent, according to the data. A Citigroup spokesperson
and a JP Morgan spokesperson both declined to comment.
(Reporting By Kristen Haunss; Editing by Jonathan Methven and
Tessa Walsh)