NEW YORK, June 9 Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) performance this year lags the rest of the credit markets amid volatility despite a 10% return since February.

The Palmer Square CLO Debt Index (CLODI), which measures the total return of CLO mezzanine debt, has returned 0.9% this year, while leveraged loans returned 4.68% and high-yield bonds 8.996%.

Issuance of CLOs, the largest buyer of leveraged loans, has fallen 59% this year with US$20.86bn of deals arranged through June 8 compared to the same time period in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters LPC Collateral. Volume has been subdued as the market works to comply with upcoming risk-retention rules that will require managers to hold onto a portion of their fund's risk.

The loan and high-yield bond markets have performed better than CLOs this year because they have a more established buyer base, said Christopher Long, founder and president of investment firm Palmer Square Capital Management, which manages about US$3.7bn.

Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds can see quick retail inflows, while CLOs, which are dominated by institutional investors, may see demand move at a slower pace, he said.

There has been US$6.1bn pulled from US loan mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in 2016, with outflows every week until March 9 when US$55.4m was invested, according to Lipper data. There was US$65.4m of inflows the week ending June 1.

More than US$9bn has been invested in US high-yield funds this year, with US$144.9m of inflows in the week ending June 1, according to Lipper.

The CLODI traded at 97.58 on June 7 after falling to a low of 88.55 on February 26. It hit a high of 100.32 on June 15, 2015 after it began trading on June 1 of that year.

The index has returned 10.2% since the February 26 low and 0.9% in 2016 through June 7. The price of the CLODI fell 5.5% in February.

"From the February lows until now, investors have realized oil and gas exposures within CLOs are nominal and aren't at a level that would cause material credit deterioration," Long said.

US CLO volume is forecast to fall more than 64% this year, in large part due to risk-retention rules that take effect December 24 requiring managers to hold 5% of their funds. JP Morgan is predicting US$35bn to US$45bn of issuance in 2016 after US$98.5bn of deals were arranged in 2015, according to LPC Collateral.

"Risk retention continues to be a big driver of reduced supply as managers now have to have a concrete plan," Long said.

Equity arbitrage has also "been challenged," which has hurt issuance, he said.

CLOs, which pool loans of different credit quality, sell slices of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to investors such as insurance companies. The most junior and riskiest portion of the fund, the equity slice, is paid last with what is left over after the fund's bondholders receive their distributions.

The higher the payment to Triple A investors is, the lower the amount paid to the holders of the most junior portion will be.

CLO Triple A spreads have tightened to 153bp at the end of May from a 2016 high of 160bp in March, but are still wider than the 110-120 range of early 2013, according to Morgan Stanley data.

The Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt Index (CLOSE), a rules-based pricing and total return index for US CLO debt rated Triple A or AA, traded at 101.63 on June 7. It returned 2.2% since a February 11 low of 99.42 and returned 1.5% this year.

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch US High Yield Master II Index, which tracks the performance of US high-yield bonds, returned 8.996% year-to-date through June 7 and 7.201% for the last three months.

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch US Corporate Master Index, which tracks US investment-grade bonds, returned 6.135% year-to-date through June 7. It had a three-month return of 4.849% and a twelve-month return of 6.038%.

The Standard & Poor's/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index returned 4.68% this year after a negative return of 0.69% in 2015. It returned 5.93% between March 1 and June 7. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)