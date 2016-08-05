Aug 5 Modifications to rules that penalize firms for delaying the completion of a loan trade were released Friday by the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA).

The changes include shortening by a day the time frame needed to sign trade documents and limiting the time it takes to transfer funds, according to a note sent to LSTA members Friday. The majority of the new delayed compensation rules, known by its industry short-hand delayed comp, will take effect September 1.

The final delayed comp rules that will govern price adjustments on loan trades should "create urgency" from the buyer to close a trade and increase a bank's incentive to use its own balance sheet to settle transactions when it is the buyer, the New York-based trade group said in a presentation. It took 17.7 days to complete a loan trade in the second quarter, according to Markit, compared to three days for a high-yield bond.

"It's going to be an adjustment; in some ways [the changes] are very disruptive and require changes in behavior," Elliot Ganz, general counsel at the LSTA, said in a telephone interview. "We are going to the market and saying, 'We can't do this anymore; we have to be more disciplined around settlement.'"

The new rules for delayed comp may lead to trades being completed closer to the seven-day period recommended by the LSTA, which may improve liquidity in the $886 billion loan market, the LSTA previously said.

The effort to improve loan trade settlement times took on increased importance after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) criticized protracted closing times in a September 2015 proposal to improve risk management of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, concerned these funds may not be able to meet redemptions during times of volatility.

The SEC proposal "is absolutely something on our mind," Ganz said. "You want to be able to say to the SEC, 'We're taking this very seriously and look at what we are doing.'"

As it got closer to the July 18 launch date, a number of LSTA members had questions and comments about the changes, specifically related to the lead time needed to transfer funds to complete a trade, Ganz said. The liquidity committee recognized this could be an issue and the timing of the requirement for all documentation to be submitted was changed to five days after the trade was entered into rather than six days, allowing for one day of lead time, which would still allow a trade to be completed in seven days, he said.

Additional time will be given, until November 1, to comply with the new, shortened documentation time frame.

"This is a big step and we are not shy about saying it," Ganz said. "If you really want to improve settlement, you have to make bold moves and you have to do things that are different. For the most part, people get it and I think at the end of the day, when the results are good, people will understand." (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing by Tessa Walsh)